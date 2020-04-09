26 mins ago - World

Boris Johnson moved out of ICU but remains in hospital with coronavirus

Axios

Johnson last December. Photo: Kate Green/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been moved out of intensive care but is continuing to be monitored at St. Thomas' Hospital in London, according to a Downing Street spokesperson.

Why it matters: It's a sign of improvement after Johnson spent three nights in intensive care for coronavirus. Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab remains in charge of the government.

What they're saying:

"The Prime Minister has been moved this evening from intensive care back to the ward, where he will receive close monitoring during the early phase of his recovery. He is in extremely good spirits."
— Downing Street spokesperson

The backdrop: Johnson was diagnosed with the coronavirus last month and moved to the ICU Monday after his condition worsened. He was first admitted to the hospital Sunday for what Downing Street deemed "routine tests," as his condition hadn't improved 10 days after testing positive for the virus.

