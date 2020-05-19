1 hour ago - Health

CDC: Arkansas coronavirus outbreak linked to church services

A protestor in Maryland. Photo: Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

35 of the 92 people (38%) who attended services at a rural Arkansas church March 6–11 tested positive for the coronavirus, ultimately killing three, according to a case study released Tuesday by the CDC.

Why it matters: Places of worship continue to be a problem for controlling the widespread transmission of the coronavirus, especially as some churches and local government officials push to loosen restrictions on religious gatherings.

  • Contact tracing found that an additional 26 people were infected after interacting with attendees of the church, and one person from that group died.
  • Most of the cases were aged 19 and older.
  • Both the pastor and his wife developed coronavirus symptoms and closed the church indefinitely on March 12.

The big picture: Outside of public service announcements on hygiene and social distancing, the CDC has largely left guidance on whether to reopen places of worship to the states.

  • In Arkansas, the state banned indoor gatherings of more than 10 people, but exempted religious services.
  • Almost 200 people are being quarantined after a possible cluster in California was identified after people attended a church service on Mother's Day, the Los Angeles Times reports.
  • Kentucky and Kansas both had federal court rulings against their governors' orders to temporarily ban mass gatherings at religious services.

The bottom line: Even with care and caution, in-person congregations can become hotbeds for coronavirus outbreaks as some states begin to reopen public spaces and businesses.

World coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

Germany and France proposed Monday a €500 billion ($545 billion) recovery fund for European Union countries worst affected by the pandemic. The threat of an "economic calamity" and the novel coronavirus "further fracturing" the EU drove the decision, per the New York Times.

By the numbers: COVID-19 has infected over 4.8 million people and killed more than 315,500 as of Tuesday morning. Over 1.7 million have recovered from the virus. The U.S. has reported the most cases (over 1.5 million from 11.8 million tests).

U.S. coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios. This graphic includes "probable deaths" that New York City began reporting on April 14.

The Treasury Department announced Monday it will deliver nearly 4 million remaining stimulus payments by prepaid debit card this week.

What they're saying: "Prepaid debit cards are secure, easy to use, and allow us to deliver Americans their money quickly," Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin said in a statement. "Recipients can immediately activate and use the cards safely."

Axios-Ipsos Coronavirus Index Week 10: America re-engages

Data: Axios/Ipsos surveys. Note: The first survey was April 10-13, and 1,098 adults were interviewed. The second was May 15-18, and 1,009 adults were interviewed. Chart: Axios Visuals

Americans are increasingly stepping out for social calls amid the pandemic — making playdates for their kids, restarting visits with elderly relatives, even grabbing a haircut, according to the latest installment of the Axios-Ipsos Coronavirus Index.

Why it matters: They're enabled and emboldened by states that have begun reopening, even as infections in the U.S. near 1.5 million and office closures and work-from-home arrangements remain in effect.

