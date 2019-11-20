Wayne Messam suspends 2020 presidential campaign

Miramar Mayor Wayne Messam (D-Fla.) announced on Wednesday that he is dropping out of the 2020 presidential race.

The big picture: Messam got into the race after Southbend, Ind. Mayor Pete Buttigieg's announcement, however, the small-town Florida mayor failed to gain the momentum that Buttigieg's campaign achieved. Messam did not make it on to any debate stage and struggled to see significant gains in polling.