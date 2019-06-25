Sign up for a daily newsletter defining what matters in business and markets

Wayfair employees to walk out over bed sales to migrant child detention centers

the wayfair logo on a phone
Photo Illustration: Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Employees from the furniture company Wayfair are set to walk out Wednesday in response to the company's unwillingness to stop selling beds to the operators of migrant child detention centers.

The big picture: According to the Wayfair Walkout Twitter account, at least 547 employees have signed a petition asking executives to stop selling beds to the facilities after discovering an over $200,000 order was placed for a Texas facility. The employees are asking that all profits made from the transactions be donated to The Refugee and Immigrant Center for Education and Legal Services.

According to the Boston Globe, the company responded with the following statement:

"As business leaders, we also believe in the importance of respecting diversity of thought within our organization and across our customer base. No matter how strongly any one of us feels about an issue, it is important to keep in mind that not all employees or customers agree."

What's next: The walkout is scheduled for 1:30pm tomorrow.

Immigration