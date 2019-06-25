Wayfair employees to walk out over bed sales to migrant child detention centers

Employees from the furniture company Wayfair are set to walk out Wednesday in response to the company's unwillingness to stop selling beds to the operators of migrant child detention centers.

The big picture: According to the Wayfair Walkout Twitter account, at least 547 employees have signed a petition asking executives to stop selling beds to the facilities after discovering an over $200,000 order was placed for a Texas facility. The employees are asking that all profits made from the transactions be donated to The Refugee and Immigrant Center for Education and Legal Services.