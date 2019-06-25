The fallout over reports of migrant children being housed in squalid conditions at a detention center in Texas reached new heights today, with a paralyzed Washington looking increasingly unlikely to do anything about it — at least in the short term.
Driving the news: Officials confirmed Tuesday that over 100 children had been returned to the center in question because of a lack of bed space and funding at other facilities, WashPost reports. Hours later, news of acting Customs and Border Patrol Commissioner John Sanders' resignation went public.