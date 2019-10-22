Russian President Vladi­mir Putin and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban denigrated Ukraine during conversations with President Trump, the Washington Post reported Monday, citing current and former U.S. officials.

Why it matters: Per WashPost, officials said the foreign leaders' negative comments on Ukraine "reinforced Trump’s perceptions" of the country as corrupt and "fed a dysfunctional dynamic in which White House officials struggled to persuade Trump to support the fledgling government in Kyiv instead of exploiting it for political purposes."

Yes, but: Officials told WashPost neither Putin nor Orban encouraged Trump "to see Ukraine as a potential source of damaging information" on former Vice President Joe Biden or over unsubstantiated allegations that Ukraine interfered in the 2016 U.S. election.

