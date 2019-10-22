Russian President Vladimir Putin and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban denigrated Ukraine during conversations with President Trump, the Washington Post reported Monday, citing current and former U.S. officials.
Why it matters: Per WashPost, officials said the foreign leaders' negative comments on Ukraine "reinforced Trump’s perceptions" of the country as corrupt and "fed a dysfunctional dynamic in which White House officials struggled to persuade Trump to support the fledgling government in Kyiv instead of exploiting it for political purposes."
Yes, but: Officials told WashPost neither Putin nor Orban encouraged Trump "to see Ukraine as a potential source of damaging information" on former Vice President Joe Biden or over unsubstantiated allegations that Ukraine interfered in the 2016 U.S. election.
Go deeper: Trump-Ukraine scandal: All the key players, dates and documents
Editor's note: This is a developing news story. Please check back for updates.