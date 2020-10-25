30 mins ago - Science

In photos: Washington state crews destroy first murder hornets nest in U.S.

Washington State Department of Agriculture workers, illuminated by red lamps, vacuum a nest of Asian giant hornets from a tree in Blaine, Washington, on Saturday. Photo: Elaine Thompson/Pool/AFP via Getty Images

Heavily protected crews on Saturday dismantled the first Asian giant hornet nest found in the U.S., the Washington State Department of Agriculture (WSDA) confirmed in a statement declaring: "Got 'em."

The big picture: The invasive species commonly referred to as the "murder hornet," typically doesn't harm humans unless provoked, though it has been known to kill people in Japan. The insect poses a major threat to local honeybee populations. But the WSDA said in a statement that the nest removal "appears to have been successful."

Sven Spichiger, WSDA managing entomologist, with a canister of Asian giant hornets vacuumed from a nest in a tree behind him in Blaine. Photo: Elaine Thompson/Pool/AFP via Getty Images
A WSDA worker holds two of the hornets, which can deliver painful stings to people and spit venom. Photo: Elaine Thompson/Pool/AFP via Getty Images
Neighbors watch workers vacuum the nest, discovered earlier in the week after crews spent weeks searching, trapping and using dental floss to tie tracking devices to the hornets. Photo: Elaine Thompson/Pool/AFP via Getty Images
Jenni Cena, pest biologist and trapping supervisor from the WSDA, sets a trap designed to catch the murder hornets in Bellingham, Washington, in July. Photo: Karen Ducey/Getty Images

Bryan Walsh, author of Future
16 hours ago - Science

The murder hornets are here

A braver man than me holds a speciment of the Asian giant hornet. Photo: Karen Ducey/Getty Images

Entomologists in Washington state on Thursday discovered the first Asian giant hornet nest in the U.S.

Why it matters: You may know this insect species by its nom de guerre: "the murder hornet." While the threat they pose to humans has been overstated, the invading hornets could decimate local honeybee populations if they establish themselves.

Ursula Perano
12 hours ago - Politics & Policy

First day of N.Y. early voting sees massive turnout

New York began its early voting period on Saturday, prompting long lines with people waiting to cast their ballots.

The big picture: America has seen an uptick in mail-in and early voting this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. Social distancing and poll-worker shortages could make voting on Election Day a lengthy and potentially chaotic process, but early voting measures have still seen backlogs.

Axios
Updated 24 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Politics: Pence chief of staff Marc Short tests positive for coronavirus — COVID-19 looms over White House Halloween celebrations
  2. Health: Fauci says maybe we should mandate masks if people don't wear them — America was sick well before it ever got COVID-19
  3. World: Polish President Andrzej Duda tests positive for COVID-19.
