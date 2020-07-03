2 hours ago - Sports

Washington Redskins to review team name amid public pressure

The Washington Redskins have announced they will be conducting a review of the team's name after mounting pressure from the public and corporate sponsors.

Why it matters: This review is the first formal step the Redskins are taking since the debate surrounding the name first began. It comes after weeks of discussions between the team and the NFL, the team said.

A source familiar with the matter told The Washington Post, "You know where this leads. They're working on that process [of changing the name]. It will end with a new name. Dan has been listening to different people over the last number of weeks.”

What they're saying: Team owner Daniel Snyder who has been adamantly against changing the team's name, now says, "This process allows the team to take into account not only the proud tradition and history of the franchise, but also input from our alumni, the organization, sponsors, the National Football League, and the local community it is proud to represent on and off the field."

  • Head coach Ron Rivera: "This issue is of personal importance to me and I look forward to working closely with Dan Snyder to make sure we continue the mission of honoring and supporting Native Americans and our Military."

The state of play per Axios' Kendall Baker: Nike, FedEx and PepsiCo each received letters signed by 87 investors and shareholders worth a combined $620 billion asking the brands to cut ties with the Redskins unless they change their name, AdWeek reports.

  • FedEx, named sponsor of the Redskins' stadium, released a statement that says in full: “We have communicated to the team in Washington our request that they change the team name.“

18 hours ago - Sports

Washington NFL sponsor FedEx requests that team change its name

FedEx on Thursday asked Washington, D.C.'s NFL team — whose stadium the company sponsors — to change its name amid growing pressure from investment firms to halt business with the team.

Why it matters: Team owner Daniel Snyder has been adamantly opposed to changing the Washington Redskins name, arguing that it "represents honor, respect and pride."

Jul 2, 2020 - Sports

Pressure builds on the Washington Redskins to change team name

The national dialogue about racism has renewed calls for the Washington Redskins to change their name — and now protesters are targeting their sponsors, something a former high-ranking team official called "different."

Driving the news: Nike, FedEx and PepsiCo each received letters signed by 87 investors and shareholders worth a combined $620 billion asking the brands to cut ties with the Redskins unless they change their name, AdWeek reports.

Updated 37 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 12 p.m. ET: 10,920,457 — Total deaths: 522,385 — Total recoveries — 5,789,032Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 12 p.m. ET: 2,753,754 — Total deaths: 128,871 — Total recoveries: 781,970 — Total tested: 33,462,181Map.
  3. Public health: The states where face coverings are mandatory Fauci says it has been a "very disturbing week" for the spread of the coronavirus in the U.S.
  4. Business: Top business leaders urge the White House to develop mandatory mask guidelines.
  5. Economy: The economy may recover just quickly enough to kill political interest in more stimulus.
  6. States: Florida reports more than 10,000 new coronavirus cases, and its most-infected county issues curfew.
