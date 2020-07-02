1 hour ago - Sports

Washington NFL sponsor FedEx requests that team change its name

Photo: Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

FedEx on Thursday asked Washington, D.C.'s NFL team — whose stadium the company sponsors — to change its name amid growing pressure from investment firms to halt business with the team.

Why it matters: Team owner Daniel Snyder has been adamantly opposed to changing the Washington Redskins name, arguing that it "represents honor, respect and pride."

  • But officials in Washington are blocking construction of a new stadium unless the team changes its name, per the Washington Post. The team currently plays on "FedEx Field" in Landover, Maryland.
  • Dozens of investors are asking that businesses pull their dollars from the team amid a nationwide reckoning over racist symbols.
  • Nike, FedEx and PepsiCo each received letters signed by 87 investors and shareholders asking the brands to cut ties with the team, per Adweek.

Go deeper: Pressure builds on the Washington Redskins to change team name

Go deeper

Kendall Baker
13 hours ago - Sports

Pressure builds on the Washington Redskins to change team name

Photo: Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

The national dialogue about racism has renewed calls for the Washington Redskins to change their name — and now protesters are targeting their sponsors, something a former high-ranking team official called "different."

Driving the news: Nike, FedEx and PepsiCo each received letters signed by 87 investors and shareholders worth a combined $620 billion asking the brands to cut ties with the Redskins unless they change their name, AdWeek reports.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 3 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 8 p.m. ET: 10,940,071 — Total deaths: 519,575 — Total recoveries — 5,705,326Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 8 p.m. ET: 2,732,639 — Total deaths: 128,651 — Total recoveries: 781,970 — Total tested: 33,462,181Map.
  3. Public health: The states where face coverings are mandatory Regeneron stops trial after drug fails to help patientsWhat we know about the coronavirus immune response.
  4. Business: Top business leaders urge the White House to develop mandatory mask guidelines.
  5. Politics: Herman Cain hospitalized for COVID-19 after attending Trump Tulsa rally — Biden downplays jobs number, rebukes Trump for ignoring health crisis.
  6. Economy: The economy may recover just quickly enough to kill political interest in more stimulus.
  7. States: Texas mandates face masks in public spaces Florida reports more than 10,000 new coronavirus cases, and its most-infected county issues curfew.
Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Dave Lawler
Updated 3 mins ago - World

The 53 countries supporting China's crackdown on Hong Kong

Note: The U.S. has been highly critical of China over the law, but withdrew from the UN Human Rights Council in 2018; Map: Danielle Alberti/Axios

Dueling statements at the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva shed light on geopolitical currents far beyond the walls of that institution.

Driving the news: China's Foreign Ministry and state media declared victory after 53 countries backed Beijing's new national security law for Hong Kong. Just 27 criticized the law, which imposes harsh penalties for vaguely defined political crimes and is widely viewed as the death knell for Hong Kong's autonomy.

Go deeper (3 min. read)Arrow