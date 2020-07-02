Washington NFL sponsor FedEx requests that team change its name

FedEx on Thursday asked Washington, D.C.'s NFL team — whose stadium the company sponsors — to change its name amid growing pressure from investment firms to halt business with the team.

Why it matters: Team owner Daniel Snyder has been adamantly opposed to changing the Washington Redskins name, arguing that it "represents honor, respect and pride."

But officials in Washington are blocking construction of a new stadium unless the team changes its name, per the Washington Post. The team currently plays on "FedEx Field" in Landover, Maryland.

Dozens of investors are asking that businesses pull their dollars from the team amid a nationwide reckoning over racist symbols.

Nike, FedEx and PepsiCo each received letters signed by 87 investors and shareholders asking the brands to cut ties with the team, per Adweek.

