Pressure builds on the Washington Redskins to change team name

The national dialogue about racism has renewed calls for the Washington Redskins to change their name — and now protesters are targeting their sponsors, something a former high-ranking team official called "different."

Driving the news: Nike, FedEx and PepsiCo each received letters signed by 87 investors and shareholders worth a combined $620 billion asking the brands to cut ties with the Redskins unless they change their name, AdWeek reports.

The backdrop: When a 2016 Washington Post poll found nine in 10 Native Americans weren't offended by the name, Redskins owner Daniel Snyder said the team, fans and community believe it "represents honor, respect and pride."

Meanwhile, in D.C., officials made it clear Wednesday that Snyder will not be able to build a new stadium on the 190-acre, federally-owned RFK Stadium site unless he changes the team's name, per WashPost.

"There is no viable path, locally or federally, for the Washington football team to return to Washington, D.C., without first changing the team name," said D.C. Deputy Mayor John Falcicchio. (They currently play in Landover, Md.)

"The time [for the name] has ended. There is no way to justify it. You either step into this century or you don't," said U.S. Rep. Raúl M. Grijalva (D-Ariz.).

Go deeper: The 72 hours that changed the NFL