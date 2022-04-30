1 hour ago - Economy & Business
Warren Buffett: Berkshire Hathaway has 9.5% stake in Activision
Berkshire Hathaway has a 9.5% stake in Activision Blizzard, billionaire Warren Buffett revealed on Saturday at Berkshire's annual meeting.
The big picture: Berkshire has been buying shares of the video game giant since January, when it bought stock just before Microsoft announced it had agreed to buy Activision for $68.7 billion in cash.
- Berkshire initially owned 2% in Activision before its latest purchases.
What they're saying: Buffett said the Activision stock purchases were his decision and a bet that the deal with Microsoft would close.
- "If the deal goes through, we make some money," Buffett said at Berkshire's annual shareholder meeting.