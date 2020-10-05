President Trump drives past supporters in a motorcade outside of Walter Reed Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland on Sunday. Photo: Alex Edelman/AFP via Getty Images
An attending physician at Walter Reed Medical Center criticized President Trump Sunday following his SUV ride outside the hospital where he's being treated for COVID-19 to thank supporters gathered outside.
What he's saying: "That Presidential SUV is not only bulletproof, but hermetically sealed against chemical attack. The risk of COVID19 transmission inside is as high as it gets outside of medical procedures," physician James Phillips tweeted. "The irresponsibility is astounding. My thoughts are with the Secret Service forced to play.
"Every single person in the vehicle during that completely unnecessary Presidential 'drive-by' just now has to be quarantined for 14 days. They might get sick. They may die. For political theater. Commanded by Trump to put their lives at risk for theater. This is insanity."— Phillips' Twitter post
The big picture: The drive-by likely violates CDC guidelines, which call on health care professionals to "limit transport and movement of the patient outside of the room to medically essential purposes."
The other side: Trump said in a video ahead of his trip that he wanted to make a "surprise visit" to his supporters, who called "great patriots."
- Trump campaign senior adviser Jason Miller told CNN Sunday evening that the Secret Service takes "great care of their agents" and "always take extra precaution."
- "This was President Trump showing people he's very gracious for the hospitality they have shown him, the support that he has, for the hundreds of people outside of Walter Reed medical center there," he added.
- Axios has contacted the Trump administration for comment on Phillips' statements.