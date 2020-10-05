An attending physician at Walter Reed Medical Center criticized President Trump Sunday following his SUV ride outside the hospital where he's being treated for COVID-19 to thank supporters gathered outside.

What he's saying: "That Presidential SUV is not only bulletproof, but hermetically sealed against chemical attack. The risk of COVID19 transmission inside is as high as it gets outside of medical procedures," physician James Phillips tweeted. "The irresponsibility is astounding. My thoughts are with the Secret Service forced to play.

"Every single person in the vehicle during that completely unnecessary Presidential 'drive-by' just now has to be quarantined for 14 days. They might get sick. They may die. For political theater. Commanded by Trump to put their lives at risk for theater. This is insanity."

The big picture: The drive-by likely violates CDC guidelines, which call on health care professionals to "limit transport and movement of the patient outside of the room to medically essential purposes."

The other side: Trump said in a video ahead of his trip that he wanted to make a "surprise visit" to his supporters, who called "great patriots."