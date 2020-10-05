1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Walter Reed attending physician: Trump "put lives at risk" with drive-by

President Trump drives past supporters in a motorcade outside of Walter Reed Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland on Sunday. Photo: Alex Edelman/AFP via Getty Images

An attending physician at Walter Reed Medical Center criticized President Trump Sunday following his SUV ride outside the hospital where he's being treated for COVID-19 to thank supporters gathered outside.

What he's saying: "That Presidential SUV is not only bulletproof, but hermetically sealed against chemical attack. The risk of COVID19 transmission inside is as high as it gets outside of medical procedures," physician James Phillips tweeted. "The irresponsibility is astounding. My thoughts are with the Secret Service forced to play.

"Every single person in the vehicle during that completely unnecessary Presidential 'drive-by' just now has to be quarantined for 14 days. They might get sick. They may die. For political theater. Commanded by Trump to put their lives at risk for theater. This is insanity."
Phillips' Twitter post

The big picture: The drive-by likely violates CDC guidelines, which call on health care professionals to "limit transport and movement of the patient outside of the room to medically essential purposes."

The other side: Trump said in a video ahead of his trip that he wanted to make a "surprise visit" to his supporters, who called "great patriots."

  • Trump campaign senior adviser Jason Miller told CNN Sunday evening that the Secret Service takes "great care of their agents" and "always take extra precaution."
  • "This was President Trump showing people he's very gracious for the hospitality they have shown him, the support that he has, for the hundreds of people outside of Walter Reed medical center there," he added.
  • Axios has contacted the Trump administration for comment on Phillips' statements.

Axios
Updated 5 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Trump makes "surprise visit" to supporters outside Walter Reed

President Trump posted a new video to his Twitter account on Sunday saying that he is going to pay a "surprise visit" to supporters who have gathered outside of Walter Reed hospital, where he is being treated for COVID-19. He was spotted moments later in an SUV wearing a mask and waving to supporters.

Rebecca Falconer
Updated Oct 4, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Trump gives coronavirus update: "I'm starting to feel good"

A photo released by the White House of President Trump working in the Presidential Suite at Walter Reed Medical Center in Bethesda, Md., on Saturday, after testing positive for COVID-19. Photo: Joyce N. Boghosian/The White House

The White House released images Saturday night of President Trump working from the Walter Reed Medical Center, hours after a video message was posted from his Twitter account in which he said he's "starting to feel good."

Why it matters: There have been conflicting reports on the state of Trump's health since it was announced Friday that he and first lady Melania Trump were diagnosed with the coronavirus. The timeline on when he fell ill is also unclear.

Axios
Oct 4, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Mark Meadows: Trump's blood oxygen level "dropped rapidly," but he's doing well

White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows speaks to reporters about President Trump's positive coronavirus test outside the West Wing of the White House on Friday. Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows told Fox News Saturday night that officials were "concerned" about President Trump's condition after he was diagnosed with the coronavirus, but he's now "doing well."

Why it matters: There have been conflicting reports from the White House on Trump's condition. Meadows' remarks come after White House physician Sean Conley said Saturday that Trump "remains fever-free and off supplemental oxygen," but that the president is "not yet out of the woods."

