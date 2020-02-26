43 mins ago - Health

Walmart to expand its low-cost health care centers

Caitlin Owens

Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Walmart is looking to expand its role in health care delivery, Bloomberg reports.

Details: Walmart stores already frequently house pharmacies and vision centers, but its new health centers — there are two so far — would offer more comprehensive medical, vision and dental care, along with X-rays and lab tests.

  • Unlike traditional clinics, which are usually staffed by nurse practitioners, the health centers are run by doctors, and patients are seen in exam rooms.
  • Patients are told what their care will cost before they get it, and those prices are often half of what Walmart has estimated they cost elsewhere.

The big picture: If it's successful, the move sets Walmart up to compete against companies like Walgreens and CVS, which have moved into clinics, and could give patients in rural communities more access to care.

