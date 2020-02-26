Walmart to expand its low-cost health care centers

Walmart is looking to expand its role in health care delivery, Bloomberg reports.

Details: Walmart stores already frequently house pharmacies and vision centers, but its new health centers — there are two so far — would offer more comprehensive medical, vision and dental care, along with X-rays and lab tests.

Unlike traditional clinics, which are usually staffed by nurse practitioners, the health centers are run by doctors, and patients are seen in exam rooms.

Patients are told what their care will cost before they get it, and those prices are often half of what Walmart has estimated they cost elsewhere.

The big picture: If it's successful, the move sets Walmart up to compete against companies like Walgreens and CVS, which have moved into clinics, and could give patients in rural communities more access to care.

