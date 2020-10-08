1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

57.9 million people watched the VP debate on television

Photo by ROBYN BECK,ERIC BARADAT/AFP via Getty Images

Nearly 58 million people watched the vice presidential debate between Sen. Kamala Harris and Vice President Mike Pence on television on Wednesday night, according to Nielsen ratings, making it the second most-watched VP debate in TV history.

Why it matters: The debate was the first major political event since President Trump was diagnosed with coronavirus last week. It featured two candidates that could theoretically be asked to step in for their bosses if elected, incentivizing viewers to watch.

Data: Nielsen; Chart: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

Be smart: The chaotic nature of the first debate, which drew big numbers, may have also attracted viewers to Wednesday's showdown between Harris and Pence.

  • The most-watched vice presidential debate in history was the 2008 debate between Joe Biden and Sarah Palin.
  • Last cycle's vice presidential matchup between Sen. Tim Kaine and Pence was watched by 37.2 million people.

Details: Fox News drew the overall highest number of viewers this year, followed by ABC, CNN, MSNBC, NBC, CBS and FOX (the broadcast network).

Between the lines: Viewership was highest during the 9:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET hour, when candidates were talking about the coronavirus, health care, the economy and China, according to an analysis from MiQ, a marketing intelligence company.

Between the lines: Nielsen ratings used to only measure traditional TV viewership. This year, out-of-home streaming in places like bars and restaurants and connected TV (CTV) viewership on platforms like Sling TV were also included.

  • There's no way of measuring exactly how many people streamed the debate on social media or watched clips of it online, but millions more Americans presumably tuned in via digital channels that Nielsen doesn't measure.
  • Nielsen doesn't measure streaming on platforms like YouTube, Facebook or Twitter.

What's next: The Commission on Presidential Debates said Thursday that the next debate on Oct. 15 would be held virtually, given that President Trump is still battling the coronavirus. Trump said later Thursday morning that he won’t take part in the virtual debate, and asked to delay the debate by a week — a request that was swiftly rejected by the Biden campaign.

Axios
Updated 10 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Trump says he won't take part in virtual debate

Photo: Olivier Douliery/Pool/Getty Images

President Trump, who continues to battle a coronavirus infection, told Fox Business' Maria Bartiromo on Thursday that he will not take part in a virtual second presidential debate, with his campaign later saying he would do two in person debates later on this month.

What he's saying: "I'm not going to waste my time on a virtual debate. It’s not what debating is all about. ... It’s ridiculous," the president said.

Alayna Treene, author of Sneak Peek
Updated 23 hours ago - Politics & Policy

What to watch for in tonight's vice presidential debate

Workers install plexiglass barriers onstage ahead of the vice presidential debate at the University of Utah. Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

The Trump campaign is quickly turning what was expected to be a buttoned-up vice presidential debate into a TV spectacle.

Why it matters: The stakes are much higher tonight. President Trump’s positive COVID diagnosis is a stark reminder that the VP isn’t just an understudy waiting in the wings. With both presidential candidates in their 70s, Vice President Mike Pence and Sen. Kamala Harris' roles are more important than ever.

Mike Allen, author of AM
20 hours ago - Politics & Policy

VP debate brings back normal politics

Photos: Robyn Beck, Eric Baradat/AFP via Gety Images

Toward the end, the vice presidential debate in Salt Lake City got personal — about President Trump, a reminder of what this election will ultimately come down to.

Sen. Kamala Harris flashed back to last week's raucous presidential debate, arguing that Trump's "stand back and stand by" answer to a question about white supremacists "is part of a pattern."

