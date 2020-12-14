Get the latest market trends in your inbox

Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with the Axios Markets newsletter. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Denver news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Des Moines news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Minneapolis-St. Paul news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Minneapolis-St. Paul

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Tampa-St. Petersburg news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa-St. Petersburg

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Voting machine company Smartmatic demands retraction from conservative news outlets

Photo: RONALDO SCHEMIDT/AFP via Getty Images

Electronic voting system company Smartmatic said on Monday it is demanding retractions from Fox News, Newsmax, and One America News for making "false and defamatory statements" about the company surrounding the presidential election.

The big picture: The company issued legal notices to the three networks, which have all amplified baseless claims by President Trump and his allies that the election was rigged. Smartmatic CEO Antonio Mugica said the claims are part of "an effort to depress confidence in future elections and potentially counter the will of the voters."

  • The company wrote it "had nothing to do with the 'controversies' that certain public and private figures have alleged regarding the 2020 U.S. election."
  • The agencies "could have easily discovered the falsity of the statements and implications made about Smartmatic by investigating their statements before publishing them."

Flashback: Dominion Voting Systems, another company which has been at the center of baseless conspiracy theories that it was part of a conspiracy to rig the election, denied those claims last month.

What they're saying: “They have no evidence to support their attacks on Smartmatic because there is no evidence. This campaign was designed to defame Smartmatic and undermine legitimately conducted elections,” Mugica said.

  • “Our efforts are more than just about Smartmatic or any other company.  This campaign is an attack on election systems and election workers in an effort to depress confidence in future elections and potentially counter the will of the voters, not just here, but in democracies around the world.”

Fox News, Newsmax, and One America News did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Go deeper: Department of Homeland Security calls election "the most secure in American history"

Go deeper

Stef W. Kight
23 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Surge in border crossings spells early test for Biden’s immigration plans

A plaque commemorating President Donald Trump on the border wall. Photo: Sandy Huffaker/Getty Images

70,000 migrants were caught crossing the Southwest border of the U.S. last month — a 64% increase compared to last November that came in spite of the pandemic and strict immigration enforcement policies, border officials told reporters Monday.

Driving the news: Acting Customs and Border Protection Commissioner Mark Morgan — a Trump appointee with hardline immigration views — sought to blame the increase in the waning days of the administration on the courts and President-elect Joe Biden's stated immigration platform.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Dan Primack, author of Pro Rata
Updated 2 hours ago - Economy & Business

No one has cracked the bull market IPO code

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

The 2020 unicorn IPO stampede has hit a speedbump, with gaming platform Roblox postponing its IPO until early 2021, and fintech Affirm likely to do the same.

What to know: Neither delay reflects soft investor interest or other concerns about the underlying businesses. Instead, they're about broader IPO market issues.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Fadel Allassan
Updated 2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Fears mount of potential violence as Electoral College casts its votes

Trump supporters at a "Stop the Steal" rally at the Michigan Capitol in November. Photo: Jeff Kowalsky.

Rhetoric by President Trump and his allies seeking to undermine the integrity of the election is fueling potential violence against public servants, with fears running especially high as the Electoral College meets Monday to further cement Joe Biden's victory.

Driving the news: As Michigan electors meet on Monday to hand Biden his 16 electoral votes, state Senate and House offices will be closed due to “credible threats of violence,” according to Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey (R).

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow