Dominion Voting CEO responds to baseless election-rigging conspiracy theories

Dominion Voting Systems CEO John Poulos on Monday responded to a flood of "bizarre" and baseless conspiracy theories — boosted by President Trump and his allies — alleging that the company rigged the 2020 election.

What he's saying: "The allegations against Dominion are bizarre, but I’ll set the record straight," Poulos wrote in a Wall Street Journal op-ed out Monday. "Dominion is an American company, now headquartered in Denver. Dominion is not and has never been a front for communists."

"It has no ties to Hugo Chávez, the late dictator of Venezuela. It has never been involved in Venezuelan elections."

"There is no secret 'vote flipping' algorithm."

Background: Dominion, which supplied voting equipment for the election in 28 states, has been at the center of a web of conspiracy theories on the right since Election Day. Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani and lawyer Sidney Powell — a Trump ally who until recently was on the president's legal team — have claimed that voting machines were hijacked with software originally designed to keep the late Venezuelan dictator Hugo Chávez in power.

Poulos wrote that Dominion only focuses on a "highly regulated and certified" part of the election process.

"Despite the company’s limited role in elections, it has been the target of a stream of outrageous statements since Election Day—increasingly reckless and defamatory allegations that don’t stand up to scrutiny," Poulos wrote.

The bottom line: "These attacks undermine the tens of thousands of state and local officials who run our elections," Poulos wrote.