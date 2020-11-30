Get the latest market trends in your inbox

Dominion Voting CEO responds to baseless election-rigging conspiracy theories

Rudy Giuliani and Sidney Powell. Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Dominion Voting Systems CEO John Poulos on Monday responded to a flood of "bizarre" and baseless conspiracy theories — boosted by President Trump and his allies — alleging that the company rigged the 2020 election.

What he's saying: "The allegations against Dominion are bizarre, but I’ll set the record straight," Poulos wrote in a Wall Street Journal op-ed out Monday. "Dominion is an American company, now headquartered in Denver. Dominion is not and has never been a front for communists."

  • "It has no ties to Hugo Chávez, the late dictator of Venezuela. It has never been involved in Venezuelan elections."
  • "There is no secret 'vote flipping' algorithm."

Background: Dominion, which supplied voting equipment for the election in 28 states, has been at the center of a web of conspiracy theories on the right since Election Day. Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani and lawyer Sidney Powell — a Trump ally who until recently was on the president's legal team — have claimed that voting machines were hijacked with software originally designed to keep the late Venezuelan dictator Hugo Chávez in power.

  • Poulos wrote that Dominion only focuses on a "highly regulated and certified" part of the election process.
  • "Despite the company’s limited role in elections, it has been the target of a stream of outrageous statements since Election Day—increasingly reckless and defamatory allegations that don’t stand up to scrutiny," Poulos wrote.

The bottom line: "These attacks undermine the tens of thousands of state and local officials who run our elections," Poulos wrote.

Axios
37 mins ago - Podcasts

Former Georgia Gov. Roy Barnes on the Senate runoffs

The future of U.S. politics, and all that flows from it, is in the hands of Georgia voters when they vote in two Senate runoffs on January 5.

Axios Re:Cap digs into the election dynamics with former Georgia Gov. Roy Barnes, a Democrat who served between 1999 and 2003.

Orion Rummler
48 mins ago - Health

Cuomo orders emergency hospital protocols as COVID capacity dwindles

Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D). Photo: Lev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said on Monday that struggling state hospital systems must transfer patients to sites that are not nearing capacity, as rising coronavirus cases and hospitalizations strain medical resources.

Why it matters: New York does not expect to get the same kind of help from thousands of out-of-state doctors and nurses that it got this spring, Cuomo acknowledged, as most of the country battles skyrocketing COVID hospitalizations and infections.

Fadel Allassan
1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Arizona certifies Biden's win

Photo: Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post via Getty Images

Arizona officials certified the state's presidential election results on Monday, paving the way for President-elect Joe Biden to be awarded its 11 electoral votes.

Why it matters: The move deals yet another blow to President Trump's efforts to block or delay certification in key swing states that he lost. Biden beat the president in Arizona by more than 10,000 votes.

