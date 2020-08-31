1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

VOA journalists say new USAGM CEO is endangering reporters

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

A group of veteran Voice of America journalists penned a letter to VOA acting director Elez Biberaj saying that Michael Pack, the new CEO of VOA's parent agency, the U.S. Agency for Global Media (USAGM), is endangering the livelihoods of contract journalists.

Why it matters: Pack has been the center of controversy ever since he took over the agency in June. The letter alleges that Pack's recent remarks in an interview with the conservative-leaning website The Federalist prove his malicious intent.

In the letter, which was first reported by NPR, VOA journalists say they are concerned that the actions taken by Pack and the interviews he has given "endanger the personal security of VOA reporters at home and abroad, as well as threatening to harm U.S. national security objectives."

  • Pack has in recent weeks refused to renew the work visas for dozens of foreign nationals working as journalists in the U.S.
  • "Michael Pack's actions risk crippling programs and projects for some countries that are considered national security priorities. He has ordered the firing of contract journalists, with no valid reason, by cancelling their visas, forcing them back to home countries where the lives of some of them may be in jeopardy," the letter says.

The big picture: Congressional Democrats and Republicans have been crying foul as evidence mounts that USAGM is trying to systematically undermine the agencies it oversees.

  • Since Pack took over the agency, he's made sweeping changes that have created bipartisan concern.
  • Shortly after his nomination was confirmed, he suddenly dismissed all five heads of the agencies within the USAGM.
  • The USAGM is currently being sued by the Open Technology Fund for roughly $20 million in congressionally appropriated funds that the OTF says Pack and the USAGM are intentionally withholding.

Fadel Allassan
7 mins ago - Politics & Policy

House Oversight Committee to subpoena Postmaster General Louis DeJoy

Postmaster General Louis DeJoy testifies during a House Oversight and Reform Committee hearing on August 24, 2020. Photo: Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images/Pool

House Oversight Committee Chair Carolyn Maloney (D-N.Y.) said Monday she would issue a subpoena to Postmaster General Louis DeJoy for records related to recent operational changes at the U.S. Postal Service, alleged that he had failed to respond to a voluntary request for documents.

Why it matters: Democratic lawmakers have sounded the alarm in recent weeks over cost-cutting measures and modifications to mail-processing practices that they fear could delay election mail, disenfranchise voters and delay election results. DeJoy denied in a combative hearing before the committee last week that he was seeking to "sabotage" election mail, but would not commit to reversing changes.

Zachary Basu
54 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Appeals court denies Michael Flynn's request to immediately drop case

Michael Flynn. Photo: Alex Wroblewski/Getty Images

The full D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals issued an 8-2 ruling on Monday denying former national security adviser Michael Flynn's petition to force a federal judge to immediately drop his criminal case, as requested by the Justice Department.

Why it matters: The ruling will allow District Judge Emmet Sullivan to hold hearings to discuss the motion to dismiss the case against Flynn, who pleaded guilty in the Mueller investigation to lying to the FBI about his contacts with the former Russian ambassador.

Dave Lawler, author of World
1 hour ago - World

Poll: Trump trails Biden among active-duty troops

Trump visits troops in Afghanistan. Photo: Olivier Douliery/AFP via Getty Images

Joe Biden leads President Trump by a 43%-37% margin among active-duty troops, according to a Military Times poll published Monday.

Flashback: In a similar poll conducted shortly before the 2016 election, Trump led Hillary Clinton by a 41%-21% margin. Since 2016, though, the president's approval rating among active-duty troops has fallen from 46% to 38%, while his disapproval rating has climbed to 50%.