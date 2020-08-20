53 mins ago - Technology

Scoop: Open Technology Fund sues administration for $20M in missing funds

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

The Open Technology Fund (OTF) is suing the U.S. Agency for Global Media (USAGM) over roughly $20 million in congressionally appropriated funds it says the government is refusing to provide, Axios has learned.

Why it matters: There's bipartisan uproar from Congress over the funding that OTF says is being withheld. The USAGM, whose new CEO is seeking to replace OTF leaders with Trump loyalists, is required by law to provide the funding via federal grants, but it has given shifting rationales for why the money has been held up.

The big picture: The OTF is a government-supported nonprofit focused on advancing internet freedom. Without funds, it can't support work by activist journalists in places like Hong Kong and Belarus, where authorities are increasingly cracking down on internet freedom.

Details: The lawsuit, set to be filed Thursday in federal claims court, alleges the USAGM breached its contracts with the OTF in three ways:

  1. It withheld about $9.4 million in funding that it owes under OTF’s 2020 grant agreement.
  2. It withheld an additional $9.8 million in prior OTF program grants held by Radio Free Asia, OTF’s former parent organization.
  3. A USAGM senior adviser "engaged in transparently pretextual efforts to force OTF into breaching its grant agreement."

The lawsuit also says two chief financial officers at the USAGM flagged that it was illegal to withhold the funds, but the USAGM tried to move forward with the plan anyway.

  • The first CFO, Grant Turner, a longtime career civil servant, was ordered by a USAGM adviser last week to “cease and desist” transferring a portion of the promised OTF funding. Turner also protested the unlawful transfer of
    those OTF funds to another account.
  • Turner said, according to the lawsuit, that the USAGM's efforts are a “thin cover” for the “operational destruction” of the OTF.
  • The following day, Turner’s replacement, acting CFO John Barkhamer, also refused to comply with the order to transfer funds into another account, according to the lawsuit. He resigned in protest and reported USAGM leadership's conduct to the inspector general for the agency.

Be smart: The issue of funding the OTF is particularly sensitive, given that the USAGM announced on Tuesday that it plans to create and fund its own Office of Internet Freedom. Sources fear the agency is withholding the OTF's funds in order to shift them to its new agency, which is illegal if done without congressional approval.

Read the lawsuit.

Go deeper: Accusations of hobbling internet freedom fund roil U.S. media agency

Go deeper

Axios
Updated 8 mins ago - Politics & Policy

DNC dashboard

Photo illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios. Photo: Quinn Rooney/Getty Images.

🗓 What's happening: Joe Biden takes the stage tonight in the final address of the 2020 DNC.

🗣 Speech highlights from last night: Former President Obama lets loose, says Trump and his enablers "do not believe" in American principles.

  • Kamala Harris pays tribute to immigrant mother as she accepts historic VP nomination.
  • Hillary Clinton: We need "overwhelming" win so Trump can't "steal his way to victory."
  • Gabby Giffords: "We can let the shooting continue, or we can act."

👀 Hunter Biden, a favorite target for Trump and his allies, will speak at the convention.

💻. Biden campaign tests new digital strategy, taking over four websites where it's never advertised.

🍦 Scoop: Historian Jon Meacham to deliver address about the "common denominator" of the best of American history.

⬇️ 1 down-ballot thing: Speaker Pelosi endorses Joe Kennedy over incumbent Ed Markey in Massachusetts Senate race.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 9 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 6 p.m. ET: 22,523,192 — Total deaths: 790,191 — Total recoveries: 14,387,097Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 6 p.m. ET: 5,565,928 — Total deaths: 174,051 — Total recoveries: 1,925,049 — Total tests: 69,370,708Map.
  3. Health: What's needed to prevent a COVID-flu nightmare.
  4. Politics: GOP Sen. Bill Cassidy tests positive for coronavirus.
  5. World: China's high-stakes vaccine moment.
  6. Education: Teacher union chief: We have to trust experts, scientists to safely reopen schools — Kids may contribute to COVID-19 community spread more than previously thought
Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Shane Savitsky
Updated 2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Steve Bannon pleads not guilty to fraud charges

Photo: Adrian Bretscher/Getty Images

Former Trump administration chief strategist Steve Bannon pleaded not guilty on Thursday after being indicted and taken into custody in New York on federal fraud charges.

The latest: A federal judge agreed to release Bannon on a $5 million bond. His travel will be restricted to the New York and Washington, D.C. areas, and he will not be allowed to use private jets or boats without permission.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow