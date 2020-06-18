Report: Trump appointee fires VOA affiliate heads

Michael Pack, the new U.S. Agency for Global Media chief executive appointed by President Trump, on Wednesday dismissed the heads of at least three news outlets he oversees and "replaced their boards with allies," per AP.

Why it matters: There are concerns Pack may turn Voice of America and other outlets he oversees "into Trump administration propaganda machines," AP notes. (VOA journalists have pushed back on such claims.) House Foreign Affairs Committee Chair Eliot Engel (D-N.Y.) said Tuesday he's worried USAGM’s "role as an unbiased news organization is in jeopardy" under Pack's leadership.

Driving the news: Pack, a conservative filmmaker with ties to Steve Bannon, on Wednesday fired Bay Fang, head of Radio Free Asia, Jamie Fly, who headed Radio Liberty/Radio Free Europe, and Alberto Fernandez, who was the head of the Middle East Broadcasting Network, Alberto Fernandez, according to AP.

After Senate Republicans voted last Friday to confirm him to the position, Voice of America director Amanda Bennett and deputy director Sandy Sugawara both resigned from their posts at the state-sponsored international news agency this week.

Of note: The White House accused VOA in April of promoting Chinese propaganda during its coverage of the coronavirus pandemic.

What they're saying: Axios has contacted the Trump administration for comment.

The twice-nominated Pack vowed earlier on Wednesday to uphold the mandated role of Voice of America of "providing independent worldwide journalism even though it is a U.S. government-funded agency," according to VOA, which later carried AP's report of the purge on its home page.

The big picture: Broader concerns about VOA's independence arose after an Obama-era legal provision changed governance over the agency from a board of non-partisan directors to a CEO selected by the president, Axios' Sara Fisher notes.

