Top Voice of America officials resign after confirmation of Trump appointee

Photo: Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

Voice of America Director Amanda Bennett and Deputy Director Sandy Sugawara both resigned from their posts at the state-sponsored international news agency after the confirmation of a Trump political appointee to VOA's parent agency, Deadline reports.

The big picture: The reshuffle follows an onslaught of public attacks from the White House, which has accused VOA of promoting Chinese propaganda in its coverage of the coronavirus pandemic. An email from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released after a freedom of information request told communications staff not to respond to media requests from VOA.

  • In April, President Trump threatened to force Congress into a formal recess so that he could make recess appointments, demanding that the Senate confirm his nominee for CEO of the U.S. Agency for Global Media, the independent agency in charge of VOA.
  • Senate Republicans voted last week to confirm Michael Pack to the position. Pack, a conservative filmmaker, has received criticism from Senate Democrats for his business history and his ties to Steve Bannon.

Between the lines: Some Democrats fear that with the installment of a top political appointee, VOA could become a propaganda arm for the Trump administration — though journalists within the agency deny that charge.

FDA ends emergency use authorization for hydroxychloroquine

Photo: George Frey/AFP via Getty Images

The FDA ended Monday its emergency use authorizations for two controversial drugs, hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine, as a potential coronavirus treatment.

Why it matters: Despite gaining President Trump's adamant support and use, the drugs have failed in several clinical trials and have been found to possibly cause serious heart problems.

Supreme Court rules that workers cannot be fired for being gay or transgender

The Supreme Court ruled Monday that employers cannot fire employees based on their sexual orientation or gender identity under Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964.

Why it matters: The 6-3 opinion marks a huge win for LGBT rights in a court with a clear conservative tilt. It was authored by conservative justice Neil Gorsuch, who was joined by the court's more liberal and swing members.

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 1 p.m. ET: 7,949,973 — Total deaths: 434,388 — Total recoveries — 3,809,030Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 1 p.m. ET: 2,100,749 — Total deaths: 115,827 — Total recoveries: 561,816 — Total tested: 23,535,104Map.
  3. 2020 election: Tulsa World editorial says "wrong time" and "wrong place" for Trump rally.
  4. Public health: FDA ends emergency use authorization for hydroxychloroquine.
  5. Technology: Why the U.S. has been slow to adopt contact-tracing apps.
