Trump threatens to force Congress to adjourn to allow recess appointments

Zachary BasuSam Baker

President Trump threatened Wednesday to force Congress into a formal recess so that he can make recess appointments, claiming that the lack of permanent positions filled in his administration has made it "very hard" to govern, especially during the pandemic.

Why it matters: Trump told the Senate to either "fulfill its duty and vote on my nominees" or formally adjourn so that he can make recess appointments, attacking the chamber for using "scam" pro forma sessions in which it convenes briefly.

  • He singled out the government-run media agency Voice of America for its "disgusting" coverage, demanding that the Senate confirm his appointee for CEO of the Broadcasting Board of Governors.
  • "If you look at what they're doing and what they're saying about our country — it's a disgrace the people that are running that. We have somebody that's really good, really talented, and loves our country."

Between the lines: The Constitution does give the president the power to adjourn the House and Senate when the two chambers disagree about when to adjourn. But no president has ever used that power, and the Senate and the House have already signaled that they will return from recess on May 4.

What he's saying:

"We have a tremendous number of people that have to come into government and now more so than ever before because of the virus. ... If the House will not agree to that adjournment, I will exercise my constitutional authority to adjourn both chambers of Congress. The current practice of leaving town while conducting phony pro-forma sessions is a dereliction of duty that the American people cannot afford during this crisis. It is a scam that they do. It's a scam and everybody knows it, and it's been that way for a long time."

How it works: When the Senate is in recess, the president can automatically appoint some federal officials who would otherwise require Senate confirmation.

  • So the Senate's standard practice is to not formally adjourn, even when senators leave town for weeks at a time. Instead, it enters into "pro forma" sessions every few days, which blocks the president from making recess appointments.
  • Trump wants the Senate to declare a proper recess, so that he can make recess appointments — and is now threatening to adjourn Congress himself if it doesn't.

The big picture: Trump has had a record number of "acting" officials in his administration, including in positions like director of national intelligence and secretary of homeland security. He has previously said that he "likes" having acting officials because it gives him more "flexibility."

What's next: "[Congress] is being warned right now," Trump said. "If they don't approve it, then we are going to go this route. And we will probably be challenged in court and we will see who wins."

  • "We needed these people before," the president added. "But now we really need these people."

Go deeper

Rashaan Ayesh

Senate, House will not travel back to D.C. before May

Photo: Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell announced Tuesday that the Senate is not expected to travel back to Washington D.C. any sooner than May 4, as most of the country remains under stay-at-home orders.

Why it matters: The decision to postpone returning to the Senate comes amid a stalemate between Democrats and Republicans over increasing funds to the Paycheck Protection Program, a small business relief program mean to alleviate economic stress caused by the pandemic.

Apr 14, 2020 - Politics & Policy
Fadel Allassan

Trump campaign demands Sessions stop campaigning on ties to president

Photos: SAUL LOEB, NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP via Getty Images

The Trump campaign sent a letter to former Attorney General Jeff Sessions on Tuesday demanding that he stop touting his support of the president during his run for his old Senate seat in Alabama, the New York Times reports.

Why it matters: Trump has had a rift with Sessions dating back to the former attorney general's recusal from the Russia investigation — a decision the president relentlessly attacked him for publicly. Trump has endorsed Sessions' opponent, former college football coach Tommy Tuberville, in the GOP primary runoff election.

Apr 2, 2020 - Politics & Policy
Rebecca Falconer

WHO official leads criticism of Trump's coronavirus response

President Trump with members of the new coronavirus task force at the White House on Wednesday. Photo: Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

Ezekiel Emanuel, special adviser to the director general of the World Health Organization, told MSNBC Wednesday he found "most" of what President Trump said at his briefing on the novel coronavirus "incoherent."

The big picture: As the number of confirmed cases reaches 60 in the U.S., the top health professional — who was a health policy adviser in the Obama administration — is among several leading figures, in particular, Democrats, to criticize the president for his response to the outbreak.

Feb 27, 2020 - Health