Video chat apps get unexpected boost from coronavirus

Kia KokalitchevaSara Fischer

Houseparty, the group video chat app recently acquired by Epic Games, is enjoying a resurgence in popularity as people are asked to remain home to help curb the spread of the coronavirus.

The big picture: Video chat apps across the board saw an uptick in new downloads as consumers look to communicate with friends and family (and even colleagues) online.

Data: SensorTower; Chart: Naema Ahmed/Axios

Between the lines: While none of the top video chat apps in the last couple of weeks are brand new, the surge in new downloads hints that the urge to connect with other folks online is driving people to download apps they didn't use before.

  • These apps are getting over the hurdle of persuading consumers to download yet another app.

By the numbers:

  • Houseparty downloads in the U.S. between the weeks of March 2 and March 9 grew by 75%, and by more than 500% the following week, according to data from SensorTower.
  • Other apps like Zoom, Google's Hangouts Meet, and Marco Polo also saw incredible growth in new app downloads.

And Houseparty's resurgence isn't limited to the U.S.:

  • UK: Weekly downloads across iOS & Google Play grew 25% during the week of Mar 8 compared to the weekly average of 2020, and 40% compared to the weekly average for Q4 2019, per App Annie.
  • Italy: Weekly downloads across iOS & Google Play grew 124x during the week of Mar 8 compared to the weekly average of 2020 and 218x compared to the weekly average for Q4 2019, per App Annie.

Sara FischerNeal Rothschild

America's new favorite pastime

News consumption has skyrocketed in the U.S. over the past few weeks due to the coronavirus, according to TV ratings, web traffic, app downloads and social media interactions.

Why it matters: Without live sports and with Hollywood production put on pause, consumers are confined to the only type of new professional-grade content that's still being produced daily: news.

Orion Rummler

Apple allows push notifications for ads

Facebook, Messenger, Instagram and WhatsApp displayed on an iPhone. Photo: Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Apps on Apple products can now send push notifications for ads and promotions as long as customers explicitly opt in to get those alerts, according to the company's updated App Store guidelines.

Why it matters: Apple has long prevented ads in notifications. Including marketing material alongside alerts for personal messages and breaking news runs the risk of further cluttering peoples' feeds.

Ina Fried

Why Apple may move to open iOS

Photo illustration: Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Apple may finally allow iPhone owners to set email or browsing apps other than Apple's own as their preferred defaults, according to a Bloomberg report from last week.

The big picture: Customers have long clamored for the ability to choose their preferred apps, and now Apple, like other big tech companies, finds itself under increased scrutiny over anything perceived as anticompetitive.

