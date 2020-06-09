1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Video exposes reality on police lies

An elderly man falls after appearing to be shoved by riot police in Buffalo, New York, June 4. Photo from video: WBFO/via Reuters

One reality for black people that's becoming increasingly apparent to the rest of America: Police officers sometimes don't tell the whole truth.

Why it matters: It's no longer the word of a police officer vs. the suspect. Now it's the police officer vs. video cameras, often held by members of the communities they patrol.

The big picture: At least three big police departments have been caught in the act in just the past few weeks because of video footage, AP notes.

  • Minneapolis police initially told the public that George Floyd resisted arrest and that he died after a “medical incident during a police interaction.”
  • Buffalo police said a protester “tripped and fell.”
  • Philadelphia police alleged that a college student who suffered a serious head wound had assaulted an officer.

Reality checks, delivered by video:

  • George Floyd didn't resist arrest, and the Minneapolis police omitted the knee that a former officer placed on his neck for almost 9 minutes.
  • Protester Martin Gugino, 75, was pushed by Buffalo police officers and suffered brain damage. President Trump tweeted a conspiracy theory about Gugino today, but you can watch the tape for yourself. The man was shoved to the ground by cops, and no one stopped to help.
  • The Philadelphia officer was seen on video striking a 21-year-old Temple University student in the head and neck with a metal baton. That student was released after prosecutors saw the video and decided to pursue the officer instead.

The bottom line: Civil rights lawyer Michael Avery, who is the board president of the National Police Accountability Project, told the AP that false claims by the police had long been known to inner-city communities.

  • “But what is happening now with video, this is getting out into the larger world, into the media, into white communities, suburban communities, and people outside the affected communities are becoming more aware of what’s going on,” he said. ”It’s a completely different situation.”

Updated 51 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 5 p.m.: ET: 7,185,573 — Total deaths: 408,954 — Total recoveries — 3,352,665Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 5 p.m.: ET: 1,971,302 — Total deaths: 111,751 — Total recoveries: 518,522 — Total tested: 20,615,303Map.
  3. Public health: Fauci: Coronavirus is a "nightmare" and "isn't over yet"
  4. Congress: Sen. Josh Hawley requests civil rights probe into coronavirus church restrictions.
  5. Business: Sweetgreen CEO doesn't regret giving back PPP loan.
  6. Axios-Ipsos Coronavirus Index: 86% think protests present large to moderate risk.
  7. Protests: Members of D.C. National Guard test positive for coronavirus.
  8. 1 🏎 thing: NASCAR to allow fans at Alabama and Florida races
Dave Lawler
1 hour ago - World

Tracking the coronavirus pandemic, by the numbers

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Chart: Naema Ahmed/Axios

131,296 new coronavirus cases were recorded worldwide on Wednesday, per data from the World Health Organization.

By the numbers: Compare that to 87,729 one month ago, or 4,589 on March 11 — the day the pandemic was declared. 51.9% of new cases are being recorded in the Americas, while Europe's share of new cases is down from nearly 80% in mid-March to 13.3%.

Jacob Knutson
Updated 2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Georgia secretary of state launches investigation into chaos at voting booths

People wait in line to vote in Atlanta. Photo: Elijah Nouvelage/Getty Images

Georgia's Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger has launched an investigation into issues with the state's new $104 million voting machines, which have caused widespread disruptions to Tuesday's primary elections, the Atlanta Journal Constitution reports.

Driving the news: The issues, which have caused long lines and led some voters to give up, were due to operational malfunctions, according to the state's voting implementation manager.

