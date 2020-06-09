56 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Trump tweets conspiracy theory that injured Buffalo protester was "antifa provocateur"

Photo: Doug Mills/Pool/Getty Images

President Trump tweeted Tuesday that the 75-year-old protester who was shoved to the ground by Buffalo, N.Y., police last week "could be an ANTIFA provocateur" and "fell harder than he was pushed."

Why it matters: The conspiracy theory, which originated on the far-right blog Conservative Treehouse, made its way to the president via a report on One America News Network, a small Fox News rival with a history of conspiracy-focused reporting. It highlights just how far the president's media consumption can veer from the mainstream.

  • The blog post claims — all without evidence — that the protester, Martin Gugino, used "a phone as a capture scanner" as "a method of police tracking used by Antifa to monitor the location of police."
  • The OANN reporter, Kristian Rouz, is a Russian national who also writes for Kremlin-owned Sputnik, per The Daily Beast.

The big picture: Gugino remains in the hospital in serious but stable condition, per WGRZ.

  • The officers who pushed him were charged with second-degree assault and released on bail over the weekend.
  • Dozens of Buffalo police officers on the department's Emergency Response Team reportedly resigned from the unit in a show of support with their colleagues.

Go deeper

Sara FischerBryan Walsh
2 hours ago - Technology

The nerve center of the American news cycle

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

The fast-moving world of Twitter has become the nerve center of the American news cycle — as evidenced by record-breaking downloads and engagement for the service last week.

Why it matters: Twitter is our mediaverse's grand interface between journalism and social media. While news organizations play a central role in sharing links to their coverage on Twitter, much of the visual content shared in real time during breaking news events like protests is shared by everyday users.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Dion RabouinKendall Baker
3 hours ago - Economy & Business

Sports bettors may be a driving force behind the stock market surge

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Professional investors have largely abandoned the stock market amid the coronavirus pandemic, but sports bettors and bored millennials have jumped into the retail stock trading market with both feet.

Why it matters: They may be a driving force pushing U.S. stocks to their recent highs — and potentially driving them further.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Alexi McCammond
5 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms fears for her 4 black children

Photo: "Axios on HBO"

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms has an intensely personal interest in the protests over police brutality: She admitted to "Axios on HBO" that she doesn't feel she or her four black children are safe from the possibility of dying at the hands of the police.

Why it matters: In an emotional interview, she recounted her horror when she discovered that one of her sons had bought a cap gun — an act that reminded her of Tamir Rice, the 12-year-old African American boy who was shot to death by a Cleveland police officer in 2014 who saw him playing with a toy gun in a park.

Go deeper (3 min. read)Arrow