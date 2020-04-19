21 mins ago - Politics & Policy

First look: Victoria Coates denies being "Anonymous"

Alayna Treene

President Trump's former deputy national security adviser, Victoria Coates, is denying new allegations that she is "Anonymous" — the author behind a New York Times op-ed and later a book detailing a resistance movement against President Trump within his own administration.

What she's saying: “The allegations published in Real Clear Investigations are utterly false. I am not Anonymous, and I do not know who Anonymous is,” Coates says in a new statement obtained by Axios.

  • Cleta Mitchell, Coates’ lawyer, adds that Real Clear Investigations “peddled false statements citing only anonymous sources, despite on-the-record denials from Javelin LLC (the literary agent for Anonymous), the White House, and three well-respected members of the Trump Administration—and now Dr. Coates as well.”
  • “We are continuing to explore all available legal options,” Mitchell concluded.

Details: Earlier this week, RealClearInvestigations published a story asserting that a months-long White House investigation identified Coates as "Anonymous," citing "people familiar with the internal probe."

  • Coates had declined to comment on the record for the story.
  • RealClearInvestigations did not immediately respond to a request for a response to Coates' statement.

Between the lines: The allegations against Coates aren't new. Last fall, rumors claiming Coates was the still-unknown "Anonymous" writer began circulating throughout Washington, despite the administration rejecting the allegations against her.

  • Coates has has since been reassigned from the National Security Council to the Energy Department, a move that came after the allegations strained her working relationship with Trump's national security adviser Robert O'Brien.
  • At the time, a senior administration official told Axios that "The White House leadership rejects rumors that have circulated recently and does not put any stock in the suggestion that Victoria Coates is the author of 'A Warning' or the related op-ed in the New York Times."

U.S. coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios. This graphic includes "probable deaths" that New York City began reporting on April 14.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the U.S. neared 750,000 on Sunday, while total deaths surged past 40,000.

Driving the news: Bipartisan governors disputed President Trump's claims that states have the coronavirus testing capacity necessary to reopen parts of their economy. Some governors also condemned his calls on Twitter to "liberate" Michigan, Minnesota and Virginia from social distancing restrictions.

Jacob Knutson

Mnuchin says deal could be struck on PPP as early as Sunday

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on CNN's "State of the Union" that the White House and Congress may reach an agreement on supplemental funding for the Paycheck Protection Program for small businesses later on Sunday.

Why it matters: The $349 billion program ran out of money last week, just two weeks after it launched, putting many small businesses in danger of closing for good and threatening a swift economic recovery when the virus passes.

Jacob Knutson

Inslee says Trump's "liberate" tweets are encouraging "illegal activity"

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee (D) said on ABC's "This Week" Sunday that President Trump's calls on Twitter to "LIBERATE" states from coronavirus lockdowns last week are "dangerous" and "encourage illegal activity."

Why it matters: Several governors have said that the president's comments damaged efforts to contain the spread of the virus and even contradicted his own recommendations, which say that states shouldn't reopen unless they've reported 14 days of declines.

