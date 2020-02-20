Scoop: Top NSC official reassigned to Energy Department amid "Anonymous" fallout

Deputy national security adviser Victoria Coates will be reassigned as a senior adviser to Energy Secretary Dan Brouillette, the National Security Council said Thursday — and a senior White House official said that the administration "rejects" the rumors that she is "Anonymous."

Why it matters: Coates has battled claims that she is the still-unknown Trump administration official that penned a New York Times op-ed and book critical of President Trump.

Coates has vehemently denied the charges, which strained her working relationship with national security adviser Robert O'Brien, to colleagues.

The decision confirms Axios' reporting that such a move was being considered earlier this week.

What they're saying: "The White House leadership rejects rumors that have circulated recently and does not put any stock in the suggestion that Victoria Coates is the author of 'A Warning' or the related op-ed in the New York Times," says a senior administration official.