Vice becomes first media publisher to launch on OnlyFans

Vice

Vice's food vertical, Munchies, is launching a verified channel on the breakout creator platform OnlyFans, a subscription site in which fans can pay creators directly for exclusive content, executives tell Axios.

Why it matters: It's the first verified media publisher to launch on OnlyFans, which is known for hosting racy content. It's also Vice's second foray into any sort of direct-to-consumer subscription revenue.

  • Vice launched a pop-up newsletter in August that included a paid print mailer to support USPS, but to-date, it hasn't experimented much with subscriptions.

Details: Vice will be charging fans $4.99 monthly to access exclusive weekly videos. For now, the videos mostly feature up-close shots of food being made, giving viewers a very intimate look at the sounds and transformations of different foods as they're being mixed, cooked and prepared.

  • The company will also feature other exclusive content, like behind-the-scenes food prep shots and blooper reels.
  • In the future, Vice says it may experiment with other types of exclusive content, like videos with chefs, says Clifford Gulibert, executive producer of digital video for Vice.
  • Most videos on OnlyFans cater to intimate, and often racy, experiences with people. Vice's Munchies channel for now is focused on creating an experience with the food itself, but Gulibert says its approach may evolve as it learns what works best.

Vice approached OnlyFans about the partnership earlier this year, after observing how quickly it was growing. OnlyFans was excited about the idea of having a verified publishing brand join the platform, and worked with Vice to onboard them.

  • "It's always great when there's creative synergy among companies and we can support each other," says Tim Stokely, the founder and CEO of OnlyFans.
  • "OnlyFans has 5,000 people signing up every month," says Gulibert. "It's something as a company we thought we had to try and experiment on it."
  • OnlyFans has verified Vice with a blue check mark next to its profile page, a distinction that to-date it has mostly given to celebrity influencers.

Yes, but: Gulibert concedes that Vice isn't expecting as high of a reach as the company would get on platforms like YouTube or Instagram, but says OnlyFans may help it create content that caters to hyper-loyal followers of some of its niche content verticals.

  • "Theres an intimacy whether doing something risqué or not," he says. "A platform like this is about deep interaction."
  • The company will be using its reach on other platforms to market the new launch.

The big picture: OnlyFans has had a breakout year amid the pandemic. Generally speaking, platforms that cater to creators have boomed over the past few months, as more people take to the internet to fill the void left from restrictions on real-world experiences.

  • The Munchies brand has also seen growth during the pandemic, as more people are staying home and cooking.
  • Munchies has more than 4 million followers on YouTube as of October, and video views on Facebook and Instagram have tripled and doubled since 2019 and 2018, respectively.

Be smart: Vice as a brand is known for taking risks, so it's not surprising that they're experimenting with something like OnlyFans.

  • The company has pioneered some of the most innovative journalism video projects in the past decade, including backing Dennis Rodman on a trip to North Korea and sending reporters to ISIS camps in the Middle East.
  • It was also one of the first news publishers to launch a licensed video series to a premium cable company, HBO. Today, nearly every publisher is experimenting with creating premium video to license to TV networks or streamers.

What's next: Gulibert says Vice is using Munchies as an experiment, and if successful, it will launch other content verticals on the platform.

Alayna Treene, author of Sneak Peek
Updated 31 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Weekly jobless claims rise to 885,000 as Congress nears stimulus deal

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell in the Capitol on Wednesday. Photo: Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

Initial weekly jobless claims rose to 885,000 last week, an increase of 23,000 and a higher total than the 800,000 claims economists had projected, according to data released by the Labor Department.

Why it matters: The jobless numbers are moving in the wrong direction heading into the holidays. Amid clear indicators that the economic recovery is slowing, Congress looks set to reach a deal on a targeted stimulus package as soon as today.

Oriana Gonzalez
1 hour ago - World

Putin denies Russian agents poisoned opposition leader Navalny

Photo: Alexei Druzhinin\TASS via Getty Images

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday denied that Russian intelligence officers were involved in the near-deadly Novichok poisoning of opposition leader Alexei Navalny, suggesting with a laugh that they "would have probably finished the job," the New York Times reports.

Why it matters: A bombshell investigation led by open-source research group Bellingcat found that agents of Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) with expertise in chemical weapons followed Navalny on more than 30 trips to and from Moscow starting in 2017 before he was poisoned in August.

Dion Rabouin, author of Markets
2 hours ago - Economy & Business

Fed chairman Jerome Powell is (still) here to save financial markets

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

Fed chair Jerome Powell sought to reassure financial markets at the Fed's latest policy meeting that even though the economy is improving faster than expected, the housing sector has "fully recovered" and equity markets are hitting all-time highs, the Fed isn't even close to thinking about raising U.S. interest rates.

Why it matters: The bonanza in the stock and housing markets have been buoyed by expectations for the continuation of rock-bottom rates and an avalanche of Fed bond buying.

