Nearly every major app geared towards content creators has seen significant percentage increases in downloads this year, according to data from Apptopia.

The state of play: Cameo expects to make $100 million from video transactions this year, a spokesperson tells Axios. Over 1 million Cameo videos have been sold-to-date, Tens of thousands of talent now use the app to sell videos.

Substack has more than 250,000 paid subscribers and that its top 10 publishers collectively earn more than $10 million a year.

Patreon is now valued at $1.2 billion, after raising $90 million in September. More than 6 million people pay creators through its service globally.

OnlyFans will earn $300 million in profit this year, per The Information. The subscription service lets creators monetize exclusive videos, sometimes racy ones.

Twitch has doubled the number of streamers on its platform during the pandemic.

Be smart: Other apps where creators play a central role are experiencing explosive growth, per AppTopia. Those apps include Webtoon, an app for digital comic artists and Caffeine, a live streaming and chat app, and Bigo Live, a Chinese live-streaming app.

The big picture: TikTok's number of global downloads this year was so big we couldn't fit it on the same chart as its peers above. TikTok's success has led to a mad dash in mobile video investments by competitors.