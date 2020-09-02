1 hour ago - Economy & Business

Patreon raises $90 million as the pandemic drives artists to it

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Patreon, which lets artists get paid directly by fans for content subscriptions, has raised $90 million in new funding at a valuation of $1.2 billion. The investment round is led by New Enterprise Associates and Wellington, with Lone Pine, Glade Brook Capital, Thrive Capital, DFJ Growth, and Index Venture also participating.

Why it matters: With the pandemic shuttering traditional performance venues, eliminating live events and slowing the broader economy, creative workers of all stripes — musicians, writers, actors and more — are seeking alternative sources of revenue.

Rebecca Falconer
33 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Melania Trump used private email accounts in the White House, ex-aide tells WashPost

First lady Melania Trump addresses the Republican National Convention fat the White House on Aug. 25. Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

First lady Melania Trump "regularly" used private email accounts while in the White House, her former adviser Stephanie Winston Wolkoff alleged to the Washington Post in an interview published Tuesday night.

Why it matters: President Trump made the FBI investigation into 2016 Democratic presidential rival Hillary Clinton's private emails and server a major focus of his campaign and has continued to raise the issue during his re-election campaign.

Axios
Updated 2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 10:30 p.m. ET: 25,660,482 — Total deaths: 855,444— Total recoveries: 16,987,032Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 10:30 p.m. ET: 6,073,173 — Total deaths: 184,644 — Total recoveries: 2,202,663 — Total tests: 78,996,267Map.
  3. Politics: U.S. won't join WHO-led efforts to secure coronavirus vaccine.
  4. Education: NYC pushes back school reopenings 10 days amid threat of teachers' strike.
  5. World: Xinjiang residents reportedly forced to take medicine amid coronavirus fight.
  6. Health: NIH panel: No data to support effectiveness of plasma treatment for COVID-19CDC to issue order temporarily halting some evictions for public health reasons.
  7. Business: Coronavirus hits college town businesses — The child care industry's plight.
Ursula Perano
2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Ed Markey defeats Joe Kennedy in Massachusetts Democratic Senate primary

Photo: Scott Eisen/Getty Images

Sen. Ed Markey won the Massachusetts Democratic primary for the U.S. Senate on Tuesday evening, fending off a bitter challenge from Rep. Joe Kennedy, AP reports.

Why it matters: The power of the Kennedy name in Massachusetts wasn't enough to overcome the incumbency advantage and progressive credentials of Markey, the co-author of the Green New Deal.

