53 mins ago - Politics & Policy

1,000 veterans denounce Trump for attacking Alexander Vindman

Rebecca Falconer

Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, then director of European affairs at the National Security Council, just before testifying during the House Intelligence Committee hearing on President Trump's impeachment inquiry last November. Photo: Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Over 1,000 military veterans have signed a letter criticizing President Trump for his "actions and insults" toward Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, which they say show he's "prioritised a personal vendetta over our national security."

Why it matters: Vindman was a key national security official until he was fired this month. He testified at the House impeachment inquiry that Trump's July 25 call with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky, which he listened in on, was "improper." Among his criticisms of the Purple Heart recipient, Trump said Vindman was "insubordinate" and had "problems with judgement, adhering to the chain of command and leaking information."

The big picture: The anti-Trump group National Security Action organized the letter, per the Military Times, which first reported the news. The letter was published via Google Doc, with veterans encouraged on social media to add their names to the statement.

  • Notable signatories include "former U.S. Army Europe Commander Lt. Gen. Mark Hertling, former Under Secretary of Defense Frank Kendall and former Connecticut Army Reserve Brig. Gen. Shepard Stone," the Military Times reports. Air Force veteran Sam Schumach, who served in the Obama administration, also signed the letter.
  • Axios has contacted the Trump administration for comment.

Read the letter:

Go deeper:

Go deeper

Orion Rummler

Army secretary: "There's no investigation" into Alexander Vindman

Alexander Vindman before testifying during Trump's impeachment inquiry on Nov. 19, 2019. Photo: Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

The Army is not investigating Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, a key national security official who was fired and escorted from the White House last week, Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy said at the National Press Club on Friday.

Why it matters: Firing Vindman was one of Trump's first acts of retribution against officials who testified at his House impeachment hearings. After Vindman's ouster, Trump made it clear that what happens next in Vindman’s career is "up to the military."

Go deeperArrowFeb 15, 2020 - Politics & Policy
Rashaan Ayesh

Trump justifies firing Alexander Vindman for being "insubordinate"

President Trump. Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

President Trump tweeted on Saturday morning to explain why he fired national security official Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, who had testified before the House Intelligence Committee that the president's July 25 call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky was "improper."

"I don't know [Vindman], never spoke to him or met him (I don't believe!) but, he was very insubordinate, reported contents of my 'perfect' calls incorrectly.......and was given a horrendous report by his superior, the man he reported to, who publicly stated that Vindman had problems with judgement, adhering to the chain of command and leaking information. In other words, 'OUT.'"
Go deeperArrowFeb 8, 2020 - Politics & Policy
Marisa Fernandez

Trump retweets congressman calling for Alexander Vindman's firing

Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

President Trump retweeted a statement from Rep. Thomas Massie (R-Ky.) calling for the firing of Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman on Friday as part of a larger tweetstorm against the National Security Council's top Ukraine expert.

Why it matters: With the retweet, the president is publicly endorsing the idea of removing a key national security official that testified during the House impeachment inquiry — a move that he has privately pushed for in recent days, per the Washington Post.

Go deeperArrowFeb 7, 2020 - Politics & Policy