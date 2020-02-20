1,000 veterans denounce Trump for attacking Alexander Vindman

Over 1,000 military veterans have signed a letter criticizing President Trump for his "actions and insults" toward Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, which they say show he's "prioritised a personal vendetta over our national security."

Why it matters: Vindman was a key national security official until he was fired this month. He testified at the House impeachment inquiry that Trump's July 25 call with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky, which he listened in on, was "improper." Among his criticisms of the Purple Heart recipient, Trump said Vindman was "insubordinate" and had "problems with judgement, adhering to the chain of command and leaking information."

The big picture: The anti-Trump group National Security Action organized the letter, per the Military Times, which first reported the news. The letter was published via Google Doc, with veterans encouraged on social media to add their names to the statement.

Notable signatories include "former U.S. Army Europe Commander Lt. Gen. Mark Hertling, former Under Secretary of Defense Frank Kendall and former Connecticut Army Reserve Brig. Gen. Shepard Stone," the Military Times reports. Air Force veteran Sam Schumach, who served in the Obama administration, also signed the letter.

Axios has contacted the Trump administration for comment.

Read the letter:

