Rep. Demings says Democrats hope Trump will participate in impeachment hearings

Rep. Val Demings (D-Fla.) told ABC's "This Week" Sunday that House Democrats are "certainly hoping" President Trump and his counsel will participate in upcoming impeachment hearings, noting: "If he has not done anything wrong, we're certainly anxious to hear his explanation."
Context: The House Judiciary Committee, which Demings serves on and which will ultimately recommend articles of impeachment to the full House, has invited President Trump to participate in its first hearing this week. Trump has not yet indicated whether he will send counsel, having argued that the inquiry is illegitimate and the case against him baseless.
Go deeper: