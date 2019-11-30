House invites Trump to participate in impeachment hearings

President Trump has until Dec. 6 to decide whether his legal counsel will participate in House impeachment hearings, according to a letter sent by the House Judiciary Committee on Friday outlining next steps.

Why it matters: It remains unclear whether Trump or his legal team will take part in the probe looking into allegations that he abused his power in an attempt to convince Ukraine to launch investigations into the Russia probe and the Bidens. Trump said last week that he would consider testifying in the impeachment probe, but the White House has instructed multiple witnesses not to cooperate.