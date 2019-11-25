House Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) said in a letter to members of Congress Monday that his committee is currently preparing a report on its investigation into President Trump and Ukraine, which will be transmitted to the House Judiciary Committee shortly after Thanksgiving.

What's new: Schiff wrote that in response to an "unprecedented campaign of obstruction" by the Trump administration, the report will "catalog the instances of non-compliance with lawful subpoenas" for the Judiciary Committee to consider for a potential article of impeachment.