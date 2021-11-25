Sign up for our daily briefing
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
The USWNT roster for a pair of friendlies against Australia this month offers a glimpse of the future.
By the numbers: Just 10 of the 22 players headed to Australia were on the Tokyo 2020 team. The other 12 all have 10 or fewer caps.
- The most notable absences are Megan Rapinoe and Alex Morgan, left off to give younger players more experience, plus Carli Lloyd, who retired last month.
- Other big names missing: Alyssa Naeher, Crystal Dunn, Kelley O'Hara, Julie Ertz, Christen Press, Tobin Heath and Sam Mewis, absent for reasons ranging from injuries to opt outs.
The big picture: While plenty of veterans will play in the 2023 World Cup, the young squad headed to Australia is a reminder that the USWNT is nearing a state of transition.
- One generation will soon depart, while another takes its place — a reality for all national teams.
- Yes, but: Few groups accomplished more on the field — or fought for more off of it — than the generation currently leading the USWNT.
The bottom line: As the equal pay saga continues, it's worth remembering that many of the players fighting for a better future may only get to enjoy it from the sidelines.
This story is part of a special report on the state of U.S. women's soccer. It appeared first in Axios Sports. (Sign up here.)
