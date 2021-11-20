Player empowerment is key to the future of U.S. women's pro soccer

Sign up for our daily briefing
Make your busy days simpler with Axios AM/PM. Catch up on what's new and why it matters in just 5 minutes.
Catch up on the day's biggest business stories
Subscribe to Axios Closer for insights into the day’s business news and trends and why they matter
Sign up for Axios Pro Rata
Dive into the world of dealmakers across VC, PE and M&A with Axios Pro Rata. Delivered daily to your inbox by Dan Primack and Kia Kokalitcheva.
Sports news worthy of your time
Binge on the stats and stories that drive the sports world with Axios Sports. Sign up for free.
Tech news worthy of your time
Get our smart take on technology from the Valley and D.C. with Axios Login. Sign up for free.
Get the inside stories
Get an insider's guide to the new White House with Axios Sneak Peek. Sign up for free.
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Want a daily digest of the top Denver news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver
Want a daily digest of the top Des Moines news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines
Want a daily digest of the top Twin Cities news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities
Want a daily digest of the top Tampa Bay news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa Bay
Want a daily digest of the top Charlotte news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte
Want a daily digest of the top Nashville news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Nashville newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Columbus news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Columbus newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Dallas news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Dallas newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Austin news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Austin newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Atlanta news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Atlanta newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Philadelphia news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Philadelphia newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Chicago news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Chicago newsletter.
Sign up for Axios NW Arkansas
Stay up-to-date on the most important and interesting stories affecting NW Arkansas, authored by local reporters
Want a daily digest of the top DC news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios DC newsletter.
The Orlando Pride Starting XI prior to a game between NJ/NY Gotham City FC and Orlando Pride at Exploria Stadium on October 9, 2021 in Orlando, Florida. Photo: Roy K. Miller/ISI Photos/Getty Images
When the National Women's Soccer League erupted into controversy this season over a slew of assault allegations, the future of the league — and more broadly, U.S. women’s professional soccer — looked uncertain.
Why it matters: The U.S. has had three women's professional soccer leagues in two decades, with the first two each lasting just three seasons. But the NWSL may be on a different path, sports analysts and former players say. That is, if the league and its teams put players' demands and concerns front and center.
- "The future is one in which the players help to shape decisions and play an active role in the growth," NJ/NY Gotham FC interim general manager and former professional soccer player Yael Averbuch West told Axios.
Catch-up quick: Multiple NWSL players this year detailed cases of harassment and abuse.
- What followed was a league-wide reckoning, with games canceled, the league's commissioner stepping down and multiple coaches fired, including North Carolina's Paul Riley and Washington Spirit's Richie Burke.
- Players across the league demanded more systemic change. "Burn it all down. Let all their heads roll," Megan Rapinoe tweeted about the abuse allegations.
Flashback: U.S. women's professional soccer has existed on precarious footing since the first league, the Women's United Soccer Association, formed in 2001.
- The WUSA folded after just three seasons due to a $20 million shortfall, largely caused by a lack of corporate sponsorship. The Women's Professional Soccer league then began in 2009, also lasting just three seasons, folding largely over a legal dispute.
Then came the NWSL, which formed in 2013 and has lasted nine seasons.
- Unlike its predecessors, it has a growing list of corporate sponsors and a devoted fanbase. But the failures of previous leagues still linger, Averbuch West said.
- "It's actually caused me on many occasions to not hold NWSL to high enough standards, because it's always a fine balance of pushing things forward versus causing too much disruption to something we all desperately want to succeed."
Turning to the future, sports researchers say that to ensure a sustainable, viable NWSL, players must stand at the center of the league.
- "To sustain any league it takes what has always been done for men's league," said Nicole LaVoi, senior lecturer on social and behavioral sciences of physical activity at the University of Minnesota.
- "It takes investment, it takes commitment, it takes strong leadership, it takes industry partners and corporate sponsors to take seriously that women's sport is worth investing in, which I think is starting to happen."
The big picture: The NWSL reckoning comes as women athletes worldwide decry unfair treatment in sports.
- "The idea that women athletes are expected to just be appreciative that they have an opportunity ... so you don't complain, you don't speak out ... that ship has sailed, we're past that point, as a culture and as sports," said Cheryl Cooky, professor at Purdue University and editor of the Sociology of Sports Journal.
What to watch: While the future of women's professional soccer remains unclear, there are many reasons to believe the NWSL will stick around.
- The league is set to expand by two teams next season, and Kansas City's team owners announced plans to construct a $70 million stadium for the women's team.
- The NWSL last month also agreed to meet all eight demands put forth by the players association, including increased transparency across the league.
- The NWLS championship venue changed this year at the request of the players, who criticized the game's early kickoff time. The championship game between the Washington Spirit and Chicago Red Stars is now scheduled for Saturday at 12pm ET in Louisville, Kentucky.
The bottom line: "I think for the first time we can stop asking the question of if it's sustainable and start looking at the best way to make sure it is," Averbuch West said.
Go deeper: NWSL cancels games amid sexual harassment, abuse allegations