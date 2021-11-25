Sign up for our daily briefing

Exclusive: More Americans can name USWNT player than USMNT player

Expand chart
Data: Axios/Momentive poll; Chart: Thomas Oide/Axios

No matter how you slice it, more Americans can name at least one player on the USWNT than on the USMNT, per a recent Axios/Momentive poll.

By the numbers: Overall, 32% of the 2,689 respondents could name at least one USWNT member, while 26% could name at least one USMNT member.

  • Among those who closely follow sports: USWNT (56%) vs. USMNT (45%)
  • Among men: USWNT (37%) vs. USMNT (29%)

The big picture: This isn't all that surprising given the women's recent run of success and the men's recent run of failure. The men could close the gap next year, assuming they make the World Cup.

Of note: The difference in recognition and celebrity status extends to Instagram, where the USWNT also takes the cake.

  • The top three most-followed women (Alex Morgan, Megan Rapinoe, Julie Ertz) have 12.7 million followers.
  • The top three most-followed men (Christian Pulisic, Weston McKennie, Sergiño Dest) have 7.7 million.

This story is part of a special report on the state of U.S. women's soccer. It appeared first in Axios Sports. (Sign up here.)

Axios Local
Updated 8 mins ago - Economy & Business

America's most vegan Thanksgiving ever

A vegan "turkey" Thanksgiving meal. Photo: Suzanne Kreiter/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

Vegan bakers and chefs across the country are facing unprecedented demand as households prepare to cater to a growing number of vegans, vegetarians and "flexitarians" at Thanksgiving this year.

Why it matters: With the continued rise of plant-based meat sales and more meat-eaters opting for alternative meat products, this year's Thanksgiving is set to be America's most vegan-friendly yet.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Andrew Freedman
Updated 15 mins ago - Energy & Environment

California faces "critical" wildfire risk on Thanksgiving

Computer model projection of maximum wind gusts on Wednesday into Thanksgiving Day in the Los Angeles area. Darker reds correspond to 70 mph winds. (Weatherbell.com)

Southern California is facing an intense Santa Ana wind event over the Thanksgiving holiday, with "critical" wildfire risk since very little rain has fallen in this region so far this wet season.

Why it matters: Fire danger is forecast to be highest from Wednesday through Friday, and any wildfire that ignites could become a conflagration that’s difficult to stop.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Kendall Baker, author of Sports
21 mins ago - Sports

Special report: Women's soccer stares down change

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

The next few months could be among the most important in American women's soccer history, with significant change on the horizon for both the NWSL and USWNT.

The big picture: Collective bargaining agreements tend to be tedious, and lawsuits can drag on. But as 2022 approaches, that's where the action is.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow