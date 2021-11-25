No matter how you slice it, more Americans can name at least one player on the USWNT than on the USMNT, per a recent Axios/Momentive poll.

By the numbers: Overall, 32% of the 2,689 respondents could name at least one USWNT member, while 26% could name at least one USMNT member.

Among those who closely follow sports: USWNT (56%) vs. USMNT (45%)

USWNT (56%) vs. USMNT (45%) Among men: USWNT (37%) vs. USMNT (29%)

The big picture: This isn't all that surprising given the women's recent run of success and the men's recent run of failure. The men could close the gap next year, assuming they make the World Cup.

Of note: The difference in recognition and celebrity status extends to Instagram, where the USWNT also takes the cake.

The top three most-followed women (Alex Morgan, Megan Rapinoe, Julie Ertz) have 12.7 million followers.

most-followed women (Alex Morgan, Megan Rapinoe, Julie Ertz) have 12.7 million followers. The top three most-followed men (Christian Pulisic, Weston McKennie, Sergiño Dest) have 7.7 million.

This story is part of a special report on the state of U.S. women's soccer. It appeared first in Axios Sports. (Sign up here.)

Go deeper: