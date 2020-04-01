Aircraft carrier infected with coronavirus to remove 2,700 members

Acting Navy Secretary Thomas Modly said at a Pentagon news conference Wednesday that the nuclear aircraft carrier docked in Guam will move 2,700 members offshore, as more crew members test positive for the coronavirus.

Why it matters: In a rare plea to the U.S. Navy, Capt. Brett Crozier asked Monday that the crew be quarantined off the ship due to lack of space and concerns of rapid infection.

The big picture: The decision to move crew members onshore in Guam shifted Wednesday after Defense Secretary Mark Esper told CBS' "Evening News" Tuesday he didn't think "we're at that point" of evacuating.

So far, 500 coronavirus tests have come back negative, Modly said.

He added there are no plans to take all of the members off the ship because they need crew to watch over the nuclear reactor and ensure the safety of the weapons aboard, ABC News reports.

The San Francisco Chronicle originally reported at least 150-200 crew members could be positive, citing a senior officer onboard.

