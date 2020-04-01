11 mins ago - Health

Defense Secretary won't yet evacuate virus-hit aircraft carrier

Rebecca Falconer

Defense Secretary Mark Esper during a joint press conference in Arlington, Virginia, this month. Photo: Yasin Ozturk/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Defense Secretary Mark Esper told CBS' "Evening News" Tuesday he doesn't think "we're at that point" of evacuating a nuclear aircraft carrier docked in Guam with more than 100 crew members infected with the novel coronavirus.

The big picture: The captain of the U.S.S. Theodore Roosevelt has asked the U.S. Navy for more resources. Esper said he'd yet to read the letter in detail, but they're trying to contain the virus aboard the ship. "We're providing additional medical personnel as they need it," he said. Acting Navy Secretary Thomas Modly told CNN earlier Tuesday they were working to remove most of the 4,000 people on board the vessel

Marisa Fernandez

Aircraft carrier captain pleads for help after crew infected with coronavirus

U.S.S. Theodore Roosevelt. Photo: Mai/Mai/The LIFE Images Collection via Getty Images/Getty Images

The captain of a nuclear aircraft carrier docked in Guam asked the U.S. Navy for more resources after more than 100 members of his crew became infected with the coronavirus, saying, "[t]he spread of the disease is ongoing and accelerating," per a letter obtained and confirmed by the San Francisco Chronicle.

The big picture: In the letter sent to senior Navy officials, Capt. Brett Crozier noted that with "inherent limitations of space" on the aircraft carrier U.S.S. Theodore Roosevelt, it was nearly impossible to social distance with a crew of more 4,000 and follow quarantine guidelines to stay docked for 14 days.

Axios

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 9 p.m. ET: 857,487 — Total deaths: 42,107 — Total recoveries: 178,034.
  2. U.S.: Leads the world in confirmed cases. Total confirmed cases as of 9 p.m. ET: 188,172 — Total deaths: 3,873 — Total recoveries: 7,024.
  3. Business updates: Should you pay your rent or mortgage during the coronavirus pandemic? Find out if you are protected under the CARES Act.
  4. Public health updates: More than 400 long-term care facilities across the U.S. report patients with coronavirus — Older adults and people with underlying health conditions are more at risk, new data shows.
  5. Federal government latest: President Trump said the next two weeks would be "very painful," with projections indicating the virus could kill 100,000–240,000 Americans.
  6. U.S.S. Theodore Roosevelt: Captain of nuclear aircraft carrier docked in Guam pleaded with the U.S. Navy for more resources after more than 100 members of his crew tested positive.
  7. What should I do? Answers about the virus from Axios expertsWhat to know about social distancingQ&A: Minimizing your coronavirus risk.
  8. Other resources: CDC on how to avoid the virus, what to do if you get it.

Ursula Perano

First Navy sailors at sea test positive for coronavirus

The USS Theodore Roosevelt. Photo: Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images

The USS Theodore Roosevelt reported three cases of sailors contracting COVID-19 Tuesday, Navy officials said at a briefing — marking the first U.S. sailors to test positive aboard a Navy ship while at sea.

Where it stands: The ship is currently in the Philippine Sea, but the three sailors have been transported to an undisclosed U.S. medical facility. Other sailors on board who'd come in contact with the infected individuals have been quarantined accordingly.

