Scoop: USAID staff call out acting administrator for defending aides with anti-LGBT+ pasts

Photo: Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

An internal revolt is escalating at the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), with groups of employees alleging that recent hires of senior officials with records of anti-LGBT+ and anti-Muslim comments have created a hostile work environment.

Driving the news: The employees have requested a meeting with Acting Administrator John Barsa and set out their concerns in a letter to him emailed Monday and obtained by Axios. Among those concerns is that Barsa's lack of consideration for employees who feel targeted is contributing to a toxic climate at the agency.

Acting USAID spokesperson Pooja Jhunjhunwala told Axios on Wednesday: "AA Barsa received this letter on Monday, June 22. He will meet with the Employee Resource Group representatives and plans to continue the conversation on the issues mentioned."

Catch up quick: John McEntee, director of the Presidential Personnel Office, recently appointed several controversial but Trump-loyal figures across the administration, including at USAID.

  • McEntee pushed through the appointment of Meritt Corrigan to USAID despite previously being blocked from an administration role following anti-gay remarks.
  • Corrigan, who now serves as USAID’s deputy White House liaison, has bashed the "tyrannical LGBT agenda" and argued that American businesses are being oppressed by a "homo-empire," in online posts.
  • USAID’s new religious freedom adviser Mark Lloyd has also shared a post calling Islam a "barbaric cult," per AP.
  • The staff email further recirculated anti-transgender comments from Bethany Kozma, who’s served as USAID’s senior adviser for women's empowerment since 2017.
  • Kozma argued in a 2016 piece for the Daily Signal that transgender people fighting against restrictive bathroom bills were experiencing "gender confusion."

The other side: Barsa released a statement earlier this month defending the picks, saying that "political appointees are appointed at the discretion of the White House to carry out the President’s foreign policy agenda at USAID."

  • "I have full confidence that each political appointee at USAID has and will continue to implement the President’s policies and agenda to the best of his or her ability," the statement said. "USAID is honored to have Bethany Kozma, Merritt Corrigan, and Mark Lloyd serve at the agency."

Between the lines: The controversy has set off concerns among civil servants at USAID.

  • Barsa in recent weeks issued statements in support of Pride Month and urged staff to report instances of discrimination, Politico notes.
  • But the administrator’s defense of controversial hires has called his credibility into question with staff now seeking out a meeting.
  • "The use of these words and concepts creates a hostile work environment, undermines our efforts to advance USAID’s critical mission, and is antithetical to USAID’s core values of respect, empowerment and inclusion," their letter reads.

What to watch: Staff is asking Barsa to reiterate USAID's zero-tolerance discrimination policies in an agency notice, announce that internal policies will be updated to reflect the recent Supreme Court ruling protecting gay and transgender individuals from employment discrimination, and "publicly show support for diversity at USAID and in our programs."

Read the letter via DocumentCloud.

Updated 2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 1 p.m. ET: 9,295,365 — Total deaths: 478,289 — Total recoveries — 4,661,118Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 1 p.m. ET: 2,348,956 — Total deaths: 121,279 — Total recoveries: 647,548 — Total tested: 28,065,065Map.
  3. States: Nonprofits and states fight childhood hunger amid pandemic — NY, NJ and CT to require 14-day quarantine for travelers from hotspots.
  4. Public health: The pandemic isn't over yet, despite vaccine optimism — 65% of Americans would rather return to lockdown if cases spike.
  5. Business: Small businesses face post-lockdown cash crunch.
2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Senate GOP police reform bill stalls after failing to gain Democratic support

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-K.Y.) with Sens. John Thune (R-S.D.), Tim Scott (R-S.C.) and John Barrasso (R-Wyo.). Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

Senate Republicans' police reform bill failed to gain enough votes to advance the measure in a procedural vote Wednesday.

Why it matters: It highlights the extent of their split with Democrats, who have blasted the GOP bill as "not salvageable" for failing to properly address what they believe are fundamental issues, like the banning of police chokeholds.

2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Barr agrees to testify before House Judiciary Committee on July 28

Photo: Jahi Chikwendiu/The Washington Post via Getty Images

Attorney General Bill Barr has agreed to testify before the House Judiciary Committee for a "general oversight hearing" on July 28, according to DOJ spokeswoman Kerri Kupec.

The state of play: The news that Barr has agreed to testify comes after House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler (D-N.Y.) threatened to issue a subpoena — and as the committee is in the midst of a hearing about the alleged politicization of the Justice Department under Barr and President Trump.

