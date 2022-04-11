Universities nationwide are reinstating mask mandates amid an uptick in COVID-19 cases.

Driving the news: The American University announced Monday it would reinstate its mask mandate in all Washington. D.C. campus buildings starting April 12.

It joins Columbia, Georgetown, Johns Hopkins and Rice universities, who have also recently reinstated mask policies, according to the New York Times.

The big picture: The highly transmissible BA.2 subvariant of Omicron has sparked concerns about a possible surge.