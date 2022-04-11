Universities reinstate mask mandates amid COVID surge
Universities nationwide are reinstating mask mandates amid an uptick in COVID-19 cases.
Driving the news: The American University announced Monday it would reinstate its mask mandate in all Washington. D.C. campus buildings starting April 12.
- It joins Columbia, Georgetown, Johns Hopkins and Rice universities, who have also recently reinstated mask policies, according to the New York Times.
The big picture: The highly transmissible BA.2 subvariant of Omicron has sparked concerns about a possible surge.
- An average of more than 31,000 new COVID cases across the country were detected as of Sunday, per the Times.
- The new wave of university mask mandates comes after several prominent Washington officials tested positive after the Gridiron dinner last week.