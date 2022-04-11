Skip to main content
37 mins ago - Health

Universities reinstate mask mandates amid COVID surge

Julia Shapero
The American University in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Monday, Sept. 13, 2021. Photo: Dee Dwyer/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Universities nationwide are reinstating mask mandates amid an uptick in COVID-19 cases.

Driving the news: The American University announced Monday it would reinstate its mask mandate in all Washington. D.C. campus buildings starting April 12.

  • It joins Columbia, Georgetown, Johns Hopkins and Rice universities, who have also recently reinstated mask policies, according to the New York Times.

The big picture: The highly transmissible BA.2 subvariant of Omicron has sparked concerns about a possible surge.

  • An average of more than 31,000 new COVID cases across the country were detected as of Sunday, per the Times.
  • The new wave of university mask mandates comes after several prominent Washington officials tested positive after the Gridiron dinner last week.
Go deeper