Security has been stepped up in Washington, D.C., and state capitols across the U.S. as authorities brace for potential violence this weekend.

Driving the news: Following the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol by some supporters of President Trump, the FBI has said there could be armed protests in D.C. and in all 50 state capitols in the run-up to President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration Wednesday.

Members of the National Guard at a street junction in Washington, D.C., Jan. 16. Trump has appealed for calm and there's been no major trouble so far, though the Washington Post notes most rallies are planned for Jan. 17. Photo: Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Minnesota officials have beefed up security at the State Capitol in St. Paul Jan. 16, deploying the National Guard and blocking off surrounding roads to protect the building, per Axios Local reporter Torey Van Oot. The scene remained quiet, with fewer than two dozen Trump supporters showing up to protest, reporters in the area note. Photo: Kerem Yucel/AFP via Getty Images

Trump supporters at a small rally outside the state capitol in Austin, Texas, Jan. 16. Authorities have closed state government buildings to the public through Jan. 20 after learning of plans for "armed protests" there, the Austin American-Statesman reports. Photo: Sergio Flores/Getty Images

An "OFF LIMITS" sign at the steps of the Capitol Building in Frankfort, Kentucky, on Jan. 16. Gov. Andy Beshear (D) announced the state capitol will close Jan. 17, noting there have been "domestic terror threats against state capitols all over the United States." Photo: Jon Cherry/Getty Images

A lone Trump supporter in Salem, Oregon, on Jan. 16. Oregon State Police were doing frequent patrols and the state's National Guard was on standby, but only a handful of protesters showed up and there were no reports of trouble, the Statesman Journal notes. Photo: Nathan Howard/Getty Images