In photos: D.C. and U.S. states on alert for pre-inauguration violence

National Guard troops stand behind security fencing with the dome of the U.S. Capitol Building behind them, on Jan. 16. Photo: Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Security has been stepped up in Washington, D.C., and state capitols across the U.S. as authorities brace for potential violence this weekend.

Driving the news: Following the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol by some supporters of President Trump, the FBI has said there could be armed protests in D.C. and in all 50 state capitols in the run-up to President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration Wednesday.

Members of the National Guard at a street junction in Washington, D.C., Jan. 16. Trump has appealed for calm and there's been no major trouble so far, though the Washington Post notes most rallies are planned for Jan. 17. Photo: Spencer Platt/Getty Images
Minnesota officials have beefed up security at the State Capitol in St. Paul Jan. 16, deploying the National Guard and blocking off surrounding roads to protect the building, per Axios Local reporter Torey Van Oot. The scene remained quiet, with fewer than two dozen Trump supporters showing up to protest, reporters in the area note. Photo: Kerem Yucel/AFP via Getty Images
Trump supporters at a small rally outside the state capitol in Austin, Texas, Jan. 16. Authorities have closed state government buildings to the public through Jan. 20 after learning of plans for "armed protests" there, the Austin American-Statesman reports. Photo: Sergio Flores/Getty Images
An "OFF LIMITS" sign at the steps of the Capitol Building in Frankfort, Kentucky, on Jan. 16. Gov. Andy Beshear (D) announced the state capitol will close Jan. 17, noting there have been "domestic terror threats against state capitols all over the United States." Photo: Jon Cherry/Getty Images
A lone Trump supporter in Salem, Oregon, on Jan. 16. Oregon State Police were doing frequent patrols and the state's National Guard was on standby, but only a handful of protesters showed up and there were no reports of trouble, the Statesman Journal notes. Photo: Nathan Howard/Getty Images
A sign on Jan. 14 notifies the public that the Pennsylvania State Capitol in Harrisburg is closed to visitors. The city's Mayor Eric Papenfuse said traffic will be restricted around the Capitol complex Jan. 17 and there'll be a strong police presence in the area. Photo: Paul Weaver/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Go deeper

Axios
Updated Jan 14, 2021 - Politics & Policy

2 Virginia police officers charged over Capitol riots

A photo included in the criminal complaint released by authorities shows two men identified as the off-duty Virginia police officers gesturing in front of a statue in the Capitol. Photo: Department of Justice

Two off-duty Rocky Mount Police, Virginia, police officers have been charged over last week's deadly U.S. Capitol insurrection, the Department of Justice announced Wednesday.

The big picture: Dozens of people have been arrested and charged for their alleged involvement in the riot by supporters of President Trump. Over 160 case files have been opened, said Michael Sherwin, U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia, Tuesday.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Margaret Harding McGill
Jan 16, 2021 - Technology

Facebook takes new steps to deter inauguration week violence

Photo: by Valera Golovniov/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Facebook on Friday said it would block the creation of new events near the U.S. Capitol and state capitol buildings as it tries to prevent violence in the week of the inauguration.

Why it matters: Facebook and other tech companies are scrambling to stop their platforms from being used to plan or carry out violence following the storming of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Kadia Goba
Jan 15, 2021 - Politics & Policy

National Guard asks public to halt donations for Capitol troops

Reps. Michael Waltz (R-Fla.) and Vicky Hartzler (R-Mo.) feed members of the Delaware National Guard on Wednesday. Photo: Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call via Getty Images

Shocking images of members of the National Guard sleeping in the Capitol have prompted donations to make them more comfortable, but authorities are asking the public to curb their generosity.

What they’re saying: “While we appreciate the many offers and people who care about our soldiers and airmen, we are not logistically able to accept donations of any kind," a National Guard spokesperson told Axios.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow