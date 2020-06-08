37 mins ago - Sports

Only 5 major U.S. sports teams haven't directly spoken out about the George Floyd protests

Kendall Baker, author of Sports
Data: Twitter, Instagram, Facebook; Graphic: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

118 of 123 teams (96%) across the big four American sports leagues have issued statements regarding George Floyd's murder and the ensuing nationwide protests.

Why it matters: A week ago, that number was 74 of 123 (60%), though we only reviewed Twitter last time. This week, we also included Instagram and Facebook.

  • Despite not issuing a formal team statement, we counted the Dolphins because they promoted head coach Brian Flores' strong statement before most teams had said anything. Could go either way with them, though.

The five holdouts: The Knicks and Rangers participated in #BlackoutTuesday, the Redskins participated in #BlackoutTuesday and retweeted a few players, the Yankees posted a Nelson Mandela quote and the Bengals posted nothing.

Dion Rabouin
29 mins ago - Economy & Business

The great economic data crisis

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

Economists have long been disparaged for inaccurate predictions, but Friday's jobs report laid bare a new problem for the world's largest economy: questionable data.

Why it matters: Economic data is a crucial element in the movement of asset prices that determine what Americans pay for just about everything.

Kendall Baker
43 mins ago - Sports

The 72 hours that changed the NFL

Photo: @saquon/Twitter

Over the course of 72 hours last week, some of football's brightest stars — with help from a pair of NFL staffers — successfully pressured the league to take a stand against racism and support their right to peacefully protest.

Why it matters: If actions follow words, then Wednesday, Thursday and Friday changed the NFL forever. And if actions don't follow words, a new generation of athletes just proved to the league — and to themselves — that they have the power to demand that they do.

Courtenay BrownStef W. Kight
3 hours ago - Politics & Policy

More black police officers, yet the killings persist

Data: 2018 American Community Survey, U.S. Census; Chart: Sara Wise/Axios

Police reform advocates have pressed for decades for the ranks of law enforcement to better reflect the makeup of their communities — but now the efficacy of those efforts is under fresh scrutiny after George Floyd's killing.

Why it matters: Nationally, over 15% of law enforcement is black — a bigger share than the black U.S. population. But there's no hard evidence that improving diversity alone leads to fewer deadly interactions with the police.

