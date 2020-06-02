54 mins ago - Sports

The sports teams that have issued statements on George Floyd protests

Data: Twitter; Graphic: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

74 of 123 teams (60%) across the big four American sports leagues issued statements regarding George Floyd's murder and the ensuing nationwide protests as of 12 a.m. ET today.

Why it matters: Teams should be judged by their actions more than their words, but seeing who did and did not acknowledge the biggest story in America gives a sense of what each franchise believes its role — and the role of sports more broadly — should be at a time like this.

NBA
NHL
NFL
MLB

Additional notes:

  • Worth noting: Nearly as many Canadian sports teams made statements (six out of a possible eight) as American baseball teams (nine out of a possible 29).
  • Words matter: Not all statements are created equal. Teams like the Stars did not mince words and avoided corporate jargon, while teams like the Islanders would have been better off sitting this one out. The Wizards' "unofficial" statement, agreed upon by players, was particularly strong.
  • Knicks tension: Players and employees are furious that the team hasn't made a public statement. To which James Dolan replied: "As companies in the business of sports and entertainment ... we are not any more qualified than anyone else to offer our opinion on social matters." Read his full email.

Methodology: We counted all official statements attributed to the team or ownership that were posted on Twitter. Retweets of coach or player statements were not counted.

Axios
Updated 34 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 8 a.m. ET: 6,294,222 — Total deaths: 376,077 — Total recoveries — 2,711,241Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 8 a.m. ET: 1,811,277 — Total deaths: 105,147 — Total recoveries: 458,231 — Total tested: 17,340,682Map.
  3. Public health: Nearly 26,000 coronavirus deaths in nursing homes have been reported to federal health officials —Coronavirus looms over George Floyd protests across the country.
  4. Federal government: Trump lashes out at governors, calls for National Guard to "dominate" streets.
  5. World: Former FDA commissioner says "this is not the time" to cut ties with WHO.
  6. 🎧 Podcast: The virus didn't go away.
Dion Rabouin
38 mins ago - Economy & Business

More than 1 in 6 black workers lost jobs between February and April

Adapted from EPI analysis of Bureau of Labor Statistics data; Chart: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

As is often the case, the staggering job losses in the coronavirus-driven recession have been worse for black workers.

By the numbers: According to a report from the Economic Policy Institute, titled "Racism and economic inequality have predisposed black workers to be most hurt by coronavirus pandemic," more than 1 in 6 black workers lost their jobs between February and April.

Dion Rabouin
46 mins ago - Economy & Business

Coronavirus could lower GDP by $15.7 trillion

Reproduced from Congressional Budget Office; Chart: Axios Visuals

The CBO released projections on Monday for U.S. nominal GDP to be lower by $15.7 trillion over the next decade than its estimate in January as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

What they're saying: It predicts that when adjusted for inflation GDP will be $7.9 trillion lower over the next decade and down by $790 billion in the second quarter of this year — a 37.7% quarterly contraction.

