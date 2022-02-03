U.S. Special Operations forces conducted a counterterrorism mission in northwest Syria on Thursday, the Pentagon said.

Details: Pentagon press secretary John Kirby said in a brief statement that the raid was "successful" and there "were no U.S. casualties." A monitoring group and residents of the raided village of Atmeh, in the rebel-held Idlib province, near the border with Turkey, reported multiple deaths, per AP.

British monitoring group the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said nine people died in the strike, including two children and a woman.

Between the lines: Kirby did not disclose details of the raid's target, but militants including senior al-Qaeda officials live in Idlib.

A U.S. airstrike in the region last October killed senior al-Qaeda leader Abdul Hamid al-Matar.

Representatives for the Pentagon did not immediately respond to Axios' request for comment.

Editor's note: This a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.