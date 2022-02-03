Sign up for our daily briefing

Civilian deaths reported in U.S. Special Forces raid in Syria

Rebecca Falconer

U.S. Department of Defense Press Secretary John Kirby. Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

U.S. Special Operations forces conducted a counterterrorism mission in northwest Syria on Thursday, the Pentagon said.

Details: Pentagon press secretary John Kirby said in a brief statement that the raid was "successful" and there "were no U.S. casualties." A monitoring group and residents of the raided village of Atmeh, in the rebel-held Idlib province, near the border with Turkey, reported multiple deaths, per AP.

  • British monitoring group the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said nine people died in the strike, including two children and a woman.

Between the lines: Kirby did not disclose details of the raid's target, but militants including senior al-Qaeda officials live in Idlib.

  • A U.S. airstrike in the region last October killed senior al-Qaeda leader Abdul Hamid al-Matar.
  • Representatives for the Pentagon did not immediately respond to Axios' request for comment.

Editor's note: This a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.

Go deeper

Rebecca Falconer
1 hour ago - Science

Over 3,700 flights canceled as monster winter storm slams much of U.S.

A power outage leaves a traffic signal inoperable around rush hour during a winter storm warning in Detroit, Michigan, on Wednesday. Photo: Matthew Hatcher/Bloomberg via Getty Images

A sprawling winter storm that's forced school closures and massively disrupted road and air travel will continue to impact the Central, Eastern and Southern U.S. over the next few days, forecasters warn.

What's happening: Multiple governors have declared states of emergency, as heavy snow and freezing rain pummeled much of the country and the South braced for potentially dangerous ice accumulations. Winter storm and ice warnings were affecting over 90 million people from New Mexico to Canada.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
TuAnh Dam
5 hours ago - Politics & Policy

73 Confederate statues removed or renamed last year

Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images

73 Confederate statues were removed or renamed in 2021, according to a new report from the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC.)

Driving the news: The removals and renaming of the statues began in the wake of protests against police violence and racism in 2020, which put a renewed focus on the monuments.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Lachlan Markay
6 hours ago - Politics & Policy

How much 2022 candidates are paying after endorsements

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Some big-name 2022 candidates are cutting checks to high-profile backers who endorsed their campaigns, records show.

Why it matters: Key endorsements are a known boon to campaigns battling for support, especially among ideologically committed primary voters. The payments raise the specter of a quid pro quo.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow