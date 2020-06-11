52 mins ago - Sports

U.S. Soccer allows players to kneel during national anthem

A protester at a demonstration to protest the killing of George Floyd in Piazza Castello, Turin, Italy on Saturday. Photo: Nicolò Campo/LightRocket via Getty Images

The U.S. Soccer Federation voted to reverse a rule that required players to stand during the national anthem, the organization said in a statement on Wednesday.

What they're saying: "The policy was put in place after Megan Rapinoe kneeled in solidarity with the peaceful protest inspired by Colin Kaepernick, who was protesting police brutality, and the systematic oppression of Black people and people of color in America," the Federation said.

  • "It has become clear that this policy was wrong and detracted from the important message of Black Lives Matter."
  • "We have not done enough to listen — especially to our players — to understand and acknowledge the very real and meaningful experiences of Black and other minority communities in our country."
  • "It should be, and will be going forward, up to our players to determine how they can best use their platforms to fight all forms of racism, discrimination, and inequality."

Driving the news: The NFL said it was "wrong for not listening to NFL players earlier" on the issues of racism and systematic oppression of black Americans on Friday, in a statement that indirectly alluded to its previous response to former NFL quarterback Kaepernick taking a knee during the national anthem.



Updated 38 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 10 p.m. ET: 7,357,011 — Total deaths: 416,084 — Total recoveries — 3,451,521Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 10 p.m. ET: 1,999,392 — Total deaths: 112,895 — Total recoveries: 533,504 — Total tested: 21,467,820Map.
  3. Public health: Scientists struggle to find a clear message on coronavirus and Black Lives Matter protests.
  4. 2020 election: Trump to hold first campaign rally since pandemic began.
  5. States: Iowa State Fair canceled for the first time since World War II Texas reports third consecutive day of record coronavirus hospitalizations.
  6. Economy: Fed expects the U.S. economy will shrink by 6.5% this year — Treasury Secretary Mnuchin says U.S. will "definitely" need more economic stimulus measures.
2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Jon Ossoff wins Democratic primary in Georgia Senate race

Jon Ossoff. Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Jon Ossoff won Georgia's Democratic Senate primary on Wednesday, overtaking opponents Teresa Tomlinson and Sarah Riggs Amico, per AP.

Why it matters: Ossoff drew national attention during a special election in 2017 when he nearly flipped a congressional seat against now Rep. Karen Handel. The historically expensive House race was one of the country's first indicators of how Democratic turnout would shift following President Trump's 2016 election.

  • Ossoff will face Sen. David Perdue (R) this November in what's bound to be a closely watched race.
  • Democrats are strongly targeting Georgia in 2020 following massive progressive turnout in the 2018 midterms.
Rebecca Falconer
3 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Breonna Taylor police report lists injuries as "none," as detective reassigned

A demonstrator holds a sign with the image of Breonna Taylor during a protest in Denver, Colorado on June 3. Photo: Jason Connolly/AFP via Getty Images

Louisville police released on Wednesday the incident report on Breonna Taylor, as the detective who applied for the no-knock search warrant that preceded her being fatally shot by police was placed on administrative leave, the Courier Journal first reported.

Details: It has taken almost three months for the Louisville Metro police to release the incident report, which contains scant information. It lists Taylor's injuries as "none," despite the 26-year-old African American emergency medical technician sustaining at least eight bullet wounds, per The Courier-Journal

