1 hour ago - Sports

U.S. women's soccer team plans to appeal equal pay decision

Orion Rummler

Julie Ertz of the U.S. women's soccer team gets congratulated on her goal during the SheBelieves Cup against Spain on March 8 in Harrison, New Jersey. Photo: Ira L. Black/Corbis via Getty Images

The U.S. women's soccer team's claim that they had long been underpaid was rejected by a federal judge on Friday, after the players accused the Soccer Federation of "institutionalized gender discrimination" last year.

What's next: The team plans to appeal the decision, a spokesperson for the team told the New York Times on Friday. A trial on their claims of unfair treatment in travel and staffing is scheduled to start on June 16, per the Times.

What they're saying: "We are shocked and disappointed with today's decision, but we will not give up our hard work for equal pay. We are confident in our case and steadfast in our commitment to ensuring that girls and women will not be valued as lesser just because of their gender," Molly Levinson, a spokesperson for the players, wrote on Twitter on Friday.

  • The U.S. Soccer Federation said Friday in a statement to the Times: “We look forward to working with the women’s national team to chart a positive path forward to grow the game both here at home and around the world. U.S. Soccer has long been the world leader for the women’s game on and off the field, and we are committed to continuing that work to ensure our women’s national team remains the best in the world and sets the standard for women’s soccer.”

Go deeper: U.S. Soccer says women's national team paid more than the men's side

Go deeper

Orion Rummler

New York releases preliminary coronavirus antibody test results

Passengers ride the subway on April 28 in New York City. Photo: Jeenah Moon/Getty Images

12.3% of New York state has tested positive for novel coronavirus antibodies, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said at a briefing on Saturday.

The big picture: Coronavirus hospitalizations, intubations and cases are continuing to trend down in New York, the epicenter of COVID-19 in the U.S., Cuomo said. But deaths haven't started to fall, and the state is reporting 900 new infections a day in hospitals, he said.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow26 mins ago - Health
Bryan Walsh

The next wave of job automation will be virtual

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

While industrial robots may get more of the attention, the real acceleration in workplace automation will come via software.

Why it matters: Robotic process automation (RPA) allows companies to program computer software to emulate the actions of a human worker online. That potentially opens up a much larger portion of the economy to automation at a moment when the pandemic has already forced businesses to go remote.

Go deeper (3 min. read)Arrow49 mins ago - Technology
Axios

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 10 a.m. ET: 3,364,535 — Total deaths: 239,236 — Total recoveries — 1,060,617Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 10 a.m. ET: 1,104,345 — Total deaths: 65,069 — Total recoveries — 164,015 — Total tested: 6,551,810Map.
  3. Public health: FDA grants emergency authorization of remdesivir to treat coronavirus — CDC tracked nearly 5,000 cases in meat processing facilities.
  4. Trump: POTUS says there are enough coronavirus tests for Senate — Kayleigh McEnany holds first White House press briefing.
  5. World: India extends coronavirus lockdown by 2 weeks — Protestors gather for International Workers' Day.
  6. Federal government: House panel: White House blocks Fauci testimony on coronavirus — DOJ probes doctor whose hydroxychloroquine claims were touted by Sean Hannity.
  7. Business: Berkshire Hathaway didn't buy the coronavirus dip.
  8. What should I do? Hydroxychloroquine questions answeredTraveling, asthma, dishes, disinfectants and being contagiousMasks, lending books and self-isolatingExercise, laundry, what counts as soap — Pets, moving and personal healthAnswers about the virus from Axios expertsWhat to know about social distancingHow to minimize your risk.
  9. Other resources: CDC on how to avoid the virus, what to do if you get it, the right mask to wear.

Subscribe to Mike Allen's Axios AM to follow our coronavirus coverage each morning from your inbox.

Updated 2 hours ago - Politics & Policy