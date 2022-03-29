U.S. sanctions will target Russian supply chains next

The next batch of U.S. sanctions on Russia will target yet another sector of the country's economy by zeroing in on supply chains, Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo said on Tuesday, Reuters reported.

Why it matters: In the wake of Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, the U.S. and its allies have instituted a slew sanctions against Russia, including those targeting Russian politicians and oligarchs and major Russian banks.

The big picture: By expanding the scope of its sanctions, the U.S. intends to undermine "the Kremlin's ability to operate its war machine," Adeyemo told an audience at a London think tank event, per Reuters.