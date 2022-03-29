U.S. sanctions will target Russian supply chains next
The next batch of U.S. sanctions on Russia will target yet another sector of the country's economy by zeroing in on supply chains, Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo said on Tuesday, Reuters reported.
Why it matters: In the wake of Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, the U.S. and its allies have instituted a slew sanctions against Russia, including those targeting Russian politicians and oligarchs and major Russian banks.
The big picture: By expanding the scope of its sanctions, the U.S. intends to undermine "the Kremlin's ability to operate its war machine," Adeyemo told an audience at a London think tank event, per Reuters.
- "In addition to sanctioning companies in sectors that enable the Kremlin's malign activities, we also plan to take actions to disrupt their critical supply chains," he said.
- "Our goal is to use an integrated approach that includes export controls which will bite over time and sanctions that will bite immediately."
- Adeyemo added that the sanctions would also target alternative military suppliers used by Russia, per Reuters.