U.S. tells UN Russia plans Ukraine human rights abuses after invasion

Axios

A protester holds up a poster reading "Hands Off Ukraine," depicting the face of Russian President Vladimir Putin covered with a map of Ukraine in the colors of the country's flag during a demonstration in front of the Brandenburger Gate in Berlin, Germany, on Saturday. Photo: Stefanie Loos/AFP via Getty Images

The U.S. says it has "credible information" indicating "Russian forces are creating lists" of Ukrainians "to be killed or sent to camps following a military occupation," per a letter obtained by the Washington Post Sunday.

Driving the news: Bathsheba Crocker, the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations and Other International Organizations in Geneva, warns in the letter to the UN that the information "recently obtained by the United States ... indicates that human rights violations and abuses in the aftermath of a further invasion are being planned."

  • "We also have credible information that Russian forces will likely use lethal measures to disperse peaceful protests or otherwise counter peaceful exercises of perceived resistance from civilian populations," Crocker wrote, per the letter.
  • She said "past Russian operations have included targeted killings, kidnappings/forced disappearances, unjust detentions, and the use of torture."
  • Likely targets would be "those who oppose Russian actions, including Russian and Belarusian dissidents in exile in Ukraine, journalists and anti-corruption activists, and vulnerable populations such as religious and ethnic minorities and LGBTQI+ persons," according to the letter.

The big picture: The warning comes as the White House announced that President Biden has agreed "in principle" to hold a summit with Russian leader Vladimir Putin, providing Russia does not invade Ukraine.

Read Crocker's letter, obtained by WashPost, via DocumentCloud:

Go deeper: Biden and Putin agree "in principle" to hold summit

Editor's note: This article has been updated with new details throughout.

Rebecca Falconer
Updated 54 mins ago - World

Biden and Putin agree "in principle" to hold summit

President Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin meet during the U.S.-Russia summit at Villa La Grange on June 16, 2021 in Geneva, Switzerland. Photo: Peter Klaunzer - Pool/Keystone via Getty Images

President Biden agreed "in principle" to hold a summit with Russian leader Vladimir Putin, the White House confirmed on Sunday evening.

Driving the news: Biden said the meeting can only take place if Russia does not invade Ukraine, according to statements from the White House and French President Emmanuel Macron's office, which first announced the news.

Hans NicholsJonathan Swan
6 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Biden needs a Trump substitute

Illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios

Searching for a strategy to avoid a 2022 midterm disaster, advisers to President Biden have discussed elevating a unifying Republican foil not named Donald Trump.

Why it matters: Biden confidants worry that House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy is too unknown, that Biden won't demonize Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell because of their longstanding and collegial relationship and that elevating Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis could backfire.

Lachlan Markay
6 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Nonprofits sound alarm on DOJ foreign agent rule

Illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios

Some of the nation's most prominent nonprofit and advocacy groups tell the Justice Department they could be branded "foreign agents" unless DOJ changes its approach to the Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA).

The big picture: When the Koch network's Americans for Prosperity goes in on a joint statement with the Natural Resources Defense Council and the American Civil Liberties Union it's probably a five-alarm fire.

