President Biden and Russian leader Vladimir Putin agreed "in principle" to a summit, according to French President Emmanuel Macron's office Sunday.

Driving the news: The agreement was reached following two separate conversations that Macron had with the leaders, according to a statement from the French president's office. "It can only be held if Russia does not invade Ukraine," the statement added.

Editor's note: This a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.