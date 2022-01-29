The Department of Defense announced this week the purchase of an additional 100 million rapid COVID-19 tests that will be distributed to Americans for free.

Why it matters: The administration bought 500 million rapid tests in December and is now working to purchase an additional 500 million, so the U.S. will have 1 billion free tests available to Americans.

"On Jan. 26, 2022, the Department of Defense (DoD), in coordination with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), awarded a contract modification to iHealth Lab Inc.," the Pentagon said on Friday. "This effort supports the president’s plan to deliver 500 million free at-home COVID-19 tests to the nation in response to the Omicron variant."

The big picture: The website, COVIDTests.gov, has been accepting orders for COVID-19 tests since Jan. 19 with shipping expected within seven to 12 days after. Nearly 60 million U.S. households have ordered the at-home rapid tests so far.